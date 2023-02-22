Mississippi Senate advances bill allowing armed educators

JACKSON, MS. - The Senate in Mississippi has taken a step towards allowing school teachers and staff to carry firearms on campus. The bill, known as the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Act, was advanced by the Senate and would establish a program to train and arm educators who would act as school safety guardians. The program would be established within the Office of Homeland Security in the Department of Public Safety.

The bill also includes provisions that would provide civil immunity to school safety guardians who comply with the act and would exempt the identity of these guardians from public disclosure. The minimum requirements for the training program are also specified in the bill, which would establish standards for the training and ensure that guardians are well-prepared to handle dangerous situations on campus.

Some are hailing the bill to improve school safety and protect students from potential threats, including active shooter situations. Supporters of the bill argue that having armed guardians on campus would deter potential attackers and provide a quick response in an emergency.

However, opponents of the bill have raised concerns about the safety and efficacy of having armed educators in schools. They argue that firearms should not be in the hands of educators who are not trained law enforcement officers and that there is a risk of accidents or misuse of weapons on campus.

The bill has also been criticized for diverting resources from other important measures to improve school safety, such as hiring more trained school resource officers and implementing mental health programs to identify and address potential threats before they escalate.

If passed, the bill would amend sections of the Mississippi Code of 1972 to establish guidelines for active shooter situations and confirm instances of justifiable homicide and defenses to a charge of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

Mississippi is not the first state to consider allowing armed educators in schools. In fact, several states have already passed laws allowing teachers and staff to carry firearms on campus, including Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma.

However, the effectiveness of such laws is still up for debate. According to a study by the RAND Corporation, limited evidence suggests that arming educators improves school safety. The study found that arming educators could increase the risk of accidental shootings and may not effectively deter attackers.

The debate over arming school educators will likely continue, as both sides have strong opinions. The bill will now move to the Mississippi House of Representatives for consideration, where it is expected to face further debate and scrutiny.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

