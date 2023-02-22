Missouri farmers urge President Biden to fulfill promise of promoting competition in agriculture industry

Photo by Gozha Net on Unsplash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - The Missouri Rural Crisis Center and the Western Organization of Resource Councils have sent a petition to the White House calling for antitrust laws to be enforced in the agricultural sector. Over 2,000 signatures were collected, urging President Joe Biden to take action on his promise to promote competition in the food and agriculture industry, particularly in the animal market.

The call for antitrust enforcement is based on the concern that the trend toward more centralized, multinational, and frequent foreign control of our food system robs rural communities of their profits, increases consumer costs, and reduces payments to farmers. This trend is most evident in corporate hog production, which has caused independent hog producers to decrease by 90% in rural Missouri.

Independent farmers, such as Darvin Bentlage, a fourth-generation farmer and cattle rancher in southwest Missouri, feel the impact of the decrease in competition. Bentlage states that the competition for customers he can sell to and buy from is getting smaller and smaller. He further points out that the fertilizer industry is heavily concentrated, with one company controlling 80% of the sales of phosphorus, resulting in unprecedented profits for them. Yet, at the same time, farmers struggle to earn a living.

The petition urges the President to ensure that consumers have access to farm-raised food and that not only family farmers get paid the cost of production and a living wage. It is also emphasized that strong antitrust enforcement in the agricultural sector is the starting point for protecting farmers and ranchers.

The agribusiness sector, which spends approximately $165 million on political lobbying, ranked among the top 10 industries for spending on political lobbying in 2022. The petitioners believe that antitrust enforcement will help level the playing field for independent farmers and reduce the corporate influence in the food and agriculture industry.

The Missouri Rural Crisis Center's director of communications, Tim Gibbons, views President Biden's "Executive Order On Promoting Competition in the American Economy" for 2021 as a win for independent farming and other businesses. He believes the petition will push the President to fulfill his promise to advance competition in the food and agriculture industry.

In closing, the petition sent to the White House by the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and the Western Organization of Resource Councils, with over 2,000 signatures, calls for antitrust laws to be enforced in the agricultural sector. The petitioners believe that strong antitrust enforcement will help level the playing field for independent farmers and reduce corporate influence in the food and agriculture industry. The call for antitrust enforcement is based on the concern that the trend toward more centralized, multinational, and frequent foreign control of our food system robs rural communities of their profits, increases consumer costs, and reduces payments to farmers.