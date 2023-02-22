Environmental groups in Minnesota urge caution with ice-melt products during upcoming snow storms

ST. PAUL, MN. - Over the next few days, parts of Minnesota are set to receive a significant amount of snow, with an expected 20 inches to fall. As residents and businesses prepare to clear the snow from sidewalks and driveways, environmental groups are urging caution when using ice-melt products.

According to Sue Nissen, a water steward with the Stop Over Salting organization, there is a growing debate around the use of road salt by state and local governments. However, property owners can take action when clearing their sidewalks and driveways.

Nissen suggests that one way to prevent ice from forming is to shovel frequently and early. By clearing snow before it accumulates, property owners can reduce the need for ice-melt products. Nissen recommends using sand instead of rock salt when temperatures are below 15 degrees for those needing ice-melt products. Sand provides traction until the sun can melt the ice, and it does not contaminate water supplies.

The Stop Over Salting organization emphasizes that even a tiny amount of salt can significantly impact the environment. For example, just one teaspoon of salt can taint five gallons of water. While de-icers may be necessary in some cases to keep the public safe, the group advises caution and careful application.

Nissen offers further advice for those who do use ice-melt products: spread the product out with space between the granules instead of clumping it together. Hand spreaders are available at hardware stores and can help achieve this. It is also important to note that salt should never be placed on a dry surface because it requires moisture to melt.

Environmental groups are urging residents to consider the impact of their actions on the environment and to be mindful of the long-term effects of ice-melt products. While it may be tempting to use salt as a quick fix for icy sidewalks, sand and other alternatives can be just as effective without harming the environment.

Overall, the message is clear: when clearing snow and ice, it is vital to take a cautious and environmentally responsible approach. By frequently shoveling, using sand instead of salt, and spreading ice-melt products out with care, property owners can keep their sidewalks and driveways safe while also protecting the environment.

# St Paul# Minnesota# Snow Storm# Road Salt# Over Salting

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

Auburn, AL
