Michigan seeks to streamline criminal background checks for care placement services

Photo by Himanshu Pandey on Unsplash

LANSING, MI. - Michigan is considering a new bill to create a volunteer employee criminal history system program for individuals with access to vulnerable populations. The program is designed to authorize national and state criminal history record information of a qualified entity's covered individuals.

A covered individual refers to a person employed or volunteers for a qualified entity, providing care or care placement services for children, elderly individuals, or individuals with disabilities. The program will require a fee for conducting a national and state criminal history record check for covered individuals, and it will provide the powers and duties of specific state and local government officers and entities.

According to the bill, a qualified entity includes a business or organization, whether public or private, for-profit or not-for-profit, that provides care or care placement services, including those that license or certify others to provide care or care placement services. Furthermore, the bill defines terms such as criminal history record information, covered individual, elderly individual, an individual with a disability, program, and rap back program.

The volunteer employee criminal history system program, which the department of state police will create, will require a covered individual to submit their fingerprints and a completed and signed written statement that includes their name, address, date of birth, and social security number. Likewise, the department will develop the application, approval, compliance process, and standards necessary to operate and manage the program.

A qualified entity may submit a request to the department for a covered individual's national and state criminal history record information under the program. In addition, the department will audit a registered qualified entity to ensure state and federal law compliance, including the National Child Protection Act of 1993, 34 USC 40101 to 40104.

The bill's primary goal is to ensure that qualified entities have access to the criminal history information of their covered individuals, thereby reducing the risk of hiring individuals with a criminal history that may affect their fitness to be responsible for the safety and well-being of a child, an elderly individual, or an individual with a disability.

Qualified entities may also participate in a rap back program, which will notify a covered individual that is subject to a national and state criminal history record information that their fingerprints may be retained by the department's automated fingerprint identification system and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for all purposes authorized for fingerprint submissions subject to ongoing monitoring.

The bill is designed to protect vulnerable populations from those convicted of crimes that bear on their fitness to be responsible for the safety and well-being of a child, an elderly individual, or an individual with a disability. Additionally, the program will reduce the need for repeated background checks on covered individuals by qualified entities, thereby saving time and resources.

The bill will require a fee for conducting a national and state criminal record check for covered individuals. While some may see this as a financial burden, the benefits of protecting vulnerable populations outweigh the costs.

According to the National Council on Aging, approximately one in ten Americans aged 60 and above has experienced some form of elder abuse. In Michigan, in 2019, there were 14,977 child abuse and neglect victims, with 97.8% under 18. The program will reduce the risk of hiring individuals with a criminal history, reducing the likelihood of abuse and neglect.

In short, Michigan's proposed volunteer employee criminal history system program is a step in the right direction toward protecting vulnerable populations from abuse and neglect. The program will provide qualified entities with criminal history information of their covered individuals, thereby reducing the risk of hiring individuals with a criminal history that may affect their fitness to be responsible for the safety and well-being of a child, an elderly individual, or an individual with a disability. While there may be a fee for conducting the national and state criminal history record check, the benefits of protecting vulnerable populations outweigh the costs.