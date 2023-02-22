Maine farms suffer irreversible damage from state-approved PFAS chemicals: The state looks for ways to compensate them.

Photo by Gabriel Jimenez on Unsplash

AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine lawmakers are considering a new bill to compensate farmers for using state-approved PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals," on their land. At least 50 farms in the state have experienced irreparable damage to their soil and water resources due to the chemicals, which were once used as fertilizer byproducts of sewage treatment.

Heather Spalding, deputy director of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, expressed concern that the bill could be moving ahead of a special state fund already established to determine the extent of the problem, which could result in farmers missing out on much-needed financial assistance.

Spalding said, We simply really want to support this PFAS Fund Advisory Committee and allow them to do their work."

She emphasized that the committee is putting much effort into determining where funds should be directed and they should be allowed to continue their work.

While the majority of farmland in Maine is not contaminated, hundreds of farms still require additional testing, according to Spalding.

Last year, Maine became the first state in the United States to outlaw PFAS sludge on land. In addition, Governor Janet Mills set aside $60 million to establish a buyout program, cover any necessary health monitoring, and help farmers recoup lost income.

However, Spalding stated that the current legislation would establish a predetermined dollar amount on Maine farmland, which she opposes. Instead, she believes the objective should be to work with farmers to ensure they can continue producing instead of purchasing all their lands and forcing them out of business.

Spalding also noted the absence of federal standards for PFAS limits in food and water and emphasized its detrimental impact on the farming industry.

According to Spalding, funds could begin reaching farmers this summer. Moreover, the governor's PFAS committee is expected to release its report in March, providing further information on the impact of the chemicals on Maine's farms.

Maine's proposed legislation is a potential model for other states looking to address the damage caused by PFAS. Michigan, for example, is experiencing similar PFAS contamination on several farms, leading some to suggest a similar compensation program.

Despite the potential benefits of the new bill, farmers remain cautious and skeptical of its implementation. Nevertheless, the proposed legislation provides a path forward for farmers affected by PFAS, who have long awaited a solution to the significant damage caused by the chemicals.