Maryland considers new bill requiring AEDs in food service facilities

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland is considering a new bill requiring certain food service facilities to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on hand. The bill, also known as the Joe Sheya Act, is sponsored by Delegate Cullison and assigned to the Health and Government Operations and Economic Matters committees.

Under the proposed law, food service facilities with an annual gross income of over $400,000 would be required to develop and implement an AED program that meets certain requirements. The program would need to be in place by January 1, 2025. In addition, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems would jointly adopt regulations to establish guidelines for periodic inspections and annual maintenance of the AEDs and assist food service facility owners and operators in carrying out the provisions of the law.

The Joe Sheya Act aims to increase access to AEDs in public places, particularly in food service facilities where people gather to eat and socialize. AEDs are portable electronic devices that diagnose and treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering an electric shock to the heart. They can be used by anyone, regardless of their medical training, and can significantly increase the chances of survival for someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occurring each year. Immediate treatment with an AED can increase the chance of survival by up to 75%. However, AEDs are not always readily available in public places, which can delay life-saving treatment.

The Joe Sheya Act is not the first in the United States. Several states, including California, Illinois, and New York, already have laws requiring AEDs in certain public places, such as schools, gyms, and airports. These laws have been shown to increase the use of AEDs in emergencies and to improve survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest.

Opponents of the Joe Sheya Act argue that it would unnecessarily burden small businesses, particularly those with tight budgets. However, supporters point out that the law would only apply to food service facilities with an annual gross income of over $400,000, which would exempt many small businesses. They also argue that purchasing and maintaining an AED is a small price to pay for potentially saving someone's life.

If passed, the Joe Sheya Act would go into effect on October 1, 2023. Maryland residents concerned about sudden cardiac arrest and the availability of AEDs in public places may want to contact their local representatives to express their support or opposition to the bill.