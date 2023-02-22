Tax loophole connected to "Millionaires Tax" may cost Massachusetts up to $600M

Photo by Tyler Springhetti on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - Lawmakers in Massachusetts may face a tough decision that could impact the state's public education and transportation systems. A new study indicates that the Commonwealth could lose up to $600 million in annual revenue if lawmakers fail to close a tax loophole related to the recently enacted "Millionaires Tax." The loophole allows taxpayers with extremely high incomes to maximize their exemption from the new law by filing their federal taxes jointly with a spouse and their state taxes separately.

The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center conducted the study, advocating for an easy solution to the problem. The Center's policy director, Phineas Baxandall, believes the state should require taxpayers' state tax status to match their federal status, as other states with millionaire taxes mandate.

To address this issue, Massachusetts House and Senate lawmakers have already introduced "An Act to Prevent High-Income Tax Avoidance." This bill aims to carry out the intentions of voters who approved the Fair Share Amendment in November of last year. The amendment's goal was to ensure that those with the highest incomes pay a larger share of taxes, with the revenue used to fund public education and transportation in the state.

According to Baxandall, if nothing is done to close the tax loophole, about one-fifth of the money voters had chosen to put back into the Commonwealth could be lost. This would have a significant impact on the state's unmet needs, which include road and rail maintenance as well as funding for public schools.

Baxandall stressed that the state might also be required to audit additional tax filers, adding to the burden on state resources. Likewise, the issue is becoming more pressing as time passes, as more taxpayers take advantage of the loophole.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts now have a critical decision to make. They can either close the loophole and ensure that the state's public education and transportation systems are adequately funded or allow the revenue to be lost and risk a significant impact on the state's infrastructure.

The consequences of inaction are clear: the state will be losing out on much-needed revenue that could go towards addressing pressing issues. The solution, on the other hand, is straightforward and has already been implemented by other states. By requiring that taxpayers' state tax status match their federal status, the Commonwealth can prevent high-income tax avoidance and ensure that the Fair Share Amendment achieves its intended goals.

Ultimately, it is up to lawmakers to make the right choice for the people of Massachusetts. The state's public education and transportation systems are vital for the well-being of its citizens, and ensuring that they are properly funded should be a top priority.