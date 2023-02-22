Proposed bill in Kentucky aims to protect LGBTQ+ Youth from harmful conversion therapy

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHYQa_0kwKzGeu00
Photo byAlexander GreyonUnsplash

FRANKFORT, KY. - Kentucky lawmakers are considering a new bill to protect minors from the harmful practice of conversion therapy, which aims to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. The proposed bill, known as the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, would create a new section in Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 210 to define "sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts," "mental health professional," and "public funds."

The bill would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging in sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts with a person under 18 years of age, a person who is 18 years or older who is an adult as defined in KRS 209.020, or a ward as defined in KRS 387.510. The violations of this provision would be subject to board discipline.

In addition, the bill would prohibit public funds from being used for sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts. It would also require the Department for Public Health and the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental, and Intellectual Disabilities to develop, produce, and disseminate educational materials regarding sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts. The cabinet would be permitted to contract for the educational materials.

The proposed bill would provide much-needed protection for Kentucky's LGBTQ+ youth. Major medical organizations such as the American Psychological Association, the American Medical Association, and the National Association of Social Workers have widely discredited and condemned conversion therapy.

According to a study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, an estimated 20,000 LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 13 and 17 will receive conversion therapy from a licensed healthcare professional before they reach the age of 18. Unfortunately, this can lead to significant adverse effects, including depression, anxiety, and suicide. The study also found that youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those who did not undergo such therapy.

Kentucky is not alone in considering a ban on conversion therapy for minors. Currently, 20 states and the District of Columbia have laws prohibiting the practice, and several other states are considering similar legislation.

The Youth Mental Health Protection Act has received support from several organizations, including the Kentucky Psychological Association, the Fairness Campaign, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. Advocates argue that the bill would not only protect LGBTQ+ youth but would also send a message that Kentucky is a welcoming and inclusive state.

However, the proposed bill has also faced opposition. Some conservative groups argue that the bill would infringe on parents' rights and mental health professionals' freedom of speech and religion. They also argue that the bill is unnecessary, claiming that conversion therapy is a rare practice in Kentucky.

Despite the opposition, advocates remain optimistic that the bill will pass. They point to the widespread condemnation of conversion therapy and the growing momentum for laws to protect LGBTQ+ youth across the country. They also note that the bill has bipartisan support in the Kentucky legislature.

The proposed bill, if passed, would make Kentucky the 21st state to ban conversion therapy for minors. It would be a major step forward in protecting the mental health and well-being of Kentucky's LGBTQ+ youth, who are too often subjected to harmful and discredited practices.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Frankfort# Kentucky# LGBT# Conversion Therapy# LGBTQ

Comments / 8

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
5K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Proposed law recognizes parents' interest in child's upbringing in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota parents may soon receive increased legal protections for their rights under a new bill currently being considered by the state's legislators. The bill, introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, aims to recognize a parent's interest in their child's upbringing and provide additional protections for parental rights.

Read full story
2 comments

Hispanic and Latino students face challenges with cultural isolation and discrimination in North Carolina, says report

RALEIGH, NC. - Leaders in Latino education in North Carolina call for classroom training in cultural sensitivity and bilingualism to better support the state's growing Hispanic and Latino student population. The call comes after a statewide listening tour by LatinxEd, a nonprofit organization focused on improving education for Hispanic and Latino students.

Read full story
6 comments
Montana State

Proposed ban on ranked-choice voting sparks heated debate in Montana

HELENA, MT. - Lawmakers in Montana are considering outlawing a popular election method known as ranked-choice voting. The system allows voters to rank their top choices in order of preference, and as candidates no longer become viable based on the number of votes cast, voters' next choice is counted. The proposed ban has sparked a heated debate among proponents and opponents of the system.

Read full story
8 comments
Mississippi State

Proposed legislation aims to generate new revenue and create jobs in Mississippi by legalizing online betting and gaming

JACKSON, MS. - Mississippi legislators are considering the legalization of online betting, gaming, and wagering, as part of an effort to generate new revenue and create jobs within the state. Additionally, the proposed legislation would create a regulatory framework for online betting and gaming, ensuring that any potential risks associated with these activities are effectively managed.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri legislators consider new bill to protect veterans from eviction

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri legislators are considering a new bill that could significantly impact the lives of veterans living in the state. The proposed legislation, Section 441.927, aims to protect veterans from eviction by landlords unless the premises are used for illegal conduct.

Read full story
7 comments
Minnesota State

Proposed Minnesota bill could allow tenants to terminate lease after loss of income

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota lawmakers are considering a new bill that could significantly impact the relationship between landlords and tenants. The proposed legislation, known as S.F. No. 2031, contains several provisions to address some of the issues that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
9 comments
Michigan State

Nearly one million customers impacted by Michigan power outages, lawmakers demand accountability

LANSING, MI. - Democratic lawmakers in Michigan are calling for legislative hearings to address the frequent issues with reliability and prolonged restoration times for state utilities. The call to action comes on the heels of a recent winter storm that left over a million customers in the system's path without power, with Michigan residents bearing the brunt of the outages.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

In Maine, chitin in green crab shells could revolutionize EV batteries

ORONO, ME. - Researchers in Maine are looking to an unlikely source for materials to build electric vehicle batteries: green crabs. These invasive crustaceans have been wreaking havoc on the state's ecosystems. The researchers hope to turn a negative into a positive by using the chitin in their shells to create a sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional battery materials.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Gender-inclusive restrooms could soon be the norm in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland legislators are considering a new bill requiring all single-occupancy public restrooms to be marked with gender-inclusive signage. The bill, known as HB40, proposes that the signage used in these restrooms should not indicate a specific gender but instead use descriptive language and a picture or icon that does not suggest a specific gender.

Read full story
14 comments
Massachusetts State

Proposed amendment aims to make Massachusetts Constitution more inclusive

BOSTON, MA. - Legislators in Massachusetts are considering a new bill that proposes an amendment to the state's Constitution to remove gendered language. The proposal would replace "he" with "the person" in all constitutional instances.

Read full story
17 comments
Louisiana State

62% of Louisiana residents believe elected officials are out of touch with their needs and concerns

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Louisiana residents feel increasingly disconnected from their representatives in local government, according to a recent poll conducted by The Advocate. The poll found that 62% of Louisiana residents feel their representatives are out of touch with their needs and concerns.

Read full story
10 comments

Rhode Island real estate market remains stable amid national housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, RI. - Rhode Island's real estate market has remained relatively stable despite the current housing crisis. While many other parts of the country are experiencing rapid housing prices and increased inventory declines, Rhode Island is holding steady with a limited supply of available homes and prices that remain near record highs.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama struggles to modernize, hindered by low labor participation, poor education, and healthcare

BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Alabama has long been known for its rich history and Southern charm, but the state now faces several challenges preventing it from stepping into the 21st century. Low labor participation, failing education and healthcare systems, and a lack of robust public transportation apparatus are just a few obstacles that Alabama must overcome to modernize and thrive in today's world.

Read full story
10 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut electric rates continue to climb, hitting residents hard

BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Connecticut residents are feeling the pinch as electric rates continue to rise, adding to the financial woes already caused by inflation. Despite subsidies for certain utilities, many residents see their monthly bills skyrocket.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

Debate intensifies over DeSantis's political agenda and direction of the Republican Party

ORLANDO, FL. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is often compared to former President Donald Trump, with some residents expressing concerns that a DeSantis presidency could be similar to Trump's tumultuous tenure in the White House.

Read full story
20 comments
Tennessee State

Child poverty rates remain high in Tennessee, with single mothers particularly vulnerable

NASHVILLE, TN. - Single mothers in Tennessee face a harrowing reality as they struggle to provide for their families amid an unforgiving economic climate. For many, their already-tenuous situations have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left them feeling cast aside and marooned by a system that often mitigates their struggles to feed their children.

Read full story
52 comments
California State

Californians flee the state as inflation pinches them out of a place to live

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. - California has been a land of opportunity and promises for decades, attracting people worldwide with its golden beaches, vibrant culture, and thriving economy. However, in recent years, the state has been experiencing a mass exodus as residents leave in search of more affordable living conditions.

Read full story
156 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Poverty perpetuates stigma against minorities in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN. - St. Paul is a city that prides itself on its diversity and inclusivity. However, for many minorities living in poverty, the reality of daily life can be a far cry from this ideal. Poverty perpetuates the stigma that holds back many minorities in St. Paul, contributing to various social and economic disparities.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Most mass shootings in Texas committed by legal gun owners, refuting what Governor Abbott says

AUSTIN, TX. - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been accused of peddling misinformation in his recent statements regarding mass shootings and gun control. During his annual State of the State address, Abbott stated that most gun crimes were committed by criminals who possessed guns illegally without providing reliable sources or data to support his claim. In addition, he proposed a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years for those who possessed firearms despite being prohibited by law.

Read full story
208 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Republican voters want party to "come together" before first primary debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI. - Republican primary candidates vying for the presidential nomination in 2024 will need to sign a pledge, according to Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee. The pledge promises to support whoever wins the party's nomination for president. Candidates who refuse to sign the pledge will not be allowed to participate in the first primary debate in Milwaukee, scheduled for later this year.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy