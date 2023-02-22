Proposed bill in Kentucky aims to protect LGBTQ+ Youth from harmful conversion therapy

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

FRANKFORT, KY. - Kentucky lawmakers are considering a new bill to protect minors from the harmful practice of conversion therapy, which aims to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. The proposed bill, known as the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, would create a new section in Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 210 to define "sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts," "mental health professional," and "public funds."

The bill would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging in sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts with a person under 18 years of age, a person who is 18 years or older who is an adult as defined in KRS 209.020, or a ward as defined in KRS 387.510. The violations of this provision would be subject to board discipline.

In addition, the bill would prohibit public funds from being used for sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts. It would also require the Department for Public Health and the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental, and Intellectual Disabilities to develop, produce, and disseminate educational materials regarding sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts. The cabinet would be permitted to contract for the educational materials.

The proposed bill would provide much-needed protection for Kentucky's LGBTQ+ youth. Major medical organizations such as the American Psychological Association, the American Medical Association, and the National Association of Social Workers have widely discredited and condemned conversion therapy.

According to a study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, an estimated 20,000 LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 13 and 17 will receive conversion therapy from a licensed healthcare professional before they reach the age of 18. Unfortunately, this can lead to significant adverse effects, including depression, anxiety, and suicide. The study also found that youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those who did not undergo such therapy.

Kentucky is not alone in considering a ban on conversion therapy for minors. Currently, 20 states and the District of Columbia have laws prohibiting the practice, and several other states are considering similar legislation.

The Youth Mental Health Protection Act has received support from several organizations, including the Kentucky Psychological Association, the Fairness Campaign, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. Advocates argue that the bill would not only protect LGBTQ+ youth but would also send a message that Kentucky is a welcoming and inclusive state.

However, the proposed bill has also faced opposition. Some conservative groups argue that the bill would infringe on parents' rights and mental health professionals' freedom of speech and religion. They also argue that the bill is unnecessary, claiming that conversion therapy is a rare practice in Kentucky.

Despite the opposition, advocates remain optimistic that the bill will pass. They point to the widespread condemnation of conversion therapy and the growing momentum for laws to protect LGBTQ+ youth across the country. They also note that the bill has bipartisan support in the Kentucky legislature.

The proposed bill, if passed, would make Kentucky the 21st state to ban conversion therapy for minors. It would be a major step forward in protecting the mental health and well-being of Kentucky's LGBTQ+ youth, who are too often subjected to harmful and discredited practices.