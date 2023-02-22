Kansas considers controversial bill restricting telemedicine abortions

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

TOPEKA, KS. - Kansas lawmakers are considering a new bill prohibiting doctors from prescribing medication to induce an abortion through telemedicine. Senate Bill No. 5 was introduced by Senator Steffen and concerned healthcare and telemedicine in Kansas. The proposed legislation would also restrict the governor's power during a state of emergency to alter such abortion prohibitions.

The bill, if passed, would amend K.S.A. 40-2,215 and K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 48-925 and repeal existing sections. It would prohibit the delivery of any abortion procedure via telemedicine, including prescribing drugs to induce an abortion. Additionally, the governor could not alter or suspend these provisions during any disaster emergency.

Kansas is not the first state to consider legislation like this. Several states across the United States have implemented similar laws, and some have been challenged in court. Supporters of the bill argue that it is vital to ensure that abortions are performed safely and under proper medical supervision. They also point to concerns about the potential misuse of telemedicine, which could make it easier for women to obtain medication for an abortion without proper medical oversight.

Opponents of the bill argue that it will restrict access to healthcare for women who live in rural areas or may be unable to travel to a doctor's office for an in-person consultation. They also argue that the bill could lead to more unsafe abortions, as women may be more likely to attempt to self-induce an abortion if they cannot access medication through telemedicine.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health, access to medication abortion has increased significantly in recent years. In 2017, approximately 39% of all abortions in the United States were medication abortions, most of which were performed in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. In addition, the availability of telemedicine has played a crucial role in making medication abortion more accessible to women who live in areas with limited healthcare resources.

Telemedicine has become increasingly popular recently, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from McKinsey & Company, telemedicine utilization in the United States increased by more than 4,000% during the first few months of the pandemic. While much of this increase was due to the need for virtual medical consultations during the pandemic, telemedicine has also become an essential tool for providing healthcare to people who live in rural areas or who have difficulty accessing medical care.

If Senate Bill No. 5 is passed, it could significantly impact women's access to reproductive healthcare in Kansas. The bill is likely to be debated in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen whether it will ultimately become law. However, the issue of telemedicine and abortion is complex and will continue to be the subject of debate and discussion in the coming years.