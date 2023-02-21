Mass exodus in Illinois as residents and businesses face one of the highest tax burdens in the nation

Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash

CHICAGO, IL. - According to recent studies, Illinois residents and businesses, particularly those in Chicago, face one of the highest tax burdens in the United States. Reports indicate that the average tax bill for an Illinois household is $9,500, while Chicago's debt per taxpayer is almost $42,000.

Economists warn that Illinois will likely lose residents and businesses unless lawmakers change the budget process. The exodus has been ongoing for the past decade, and the situation is unlikely to improve without significant changes.

Underfunded pensions are at the root of the debt crisis in Chicago City Hall and the Statehouse, says Justin Carlson, a policy analyst at the Illinois Policy Institute. The pension systems have required increased funding, resulting in higher taxes and fees for residents and businesses. As a result, less money is available for essential services such as education, health care, and social programs.

According to Carlson, the watchdog organization Truth in Accounting reports that Chicago owes almost $49 billion, with two-thirds of that amount owed to the city's pension fund. The city has nearly doubled its property taxes to meet its annual obligations in recent years.

The state's annual effective tax rate is just over 15%, making it the highest among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Carlson warns that the highest taxes affect those living in underserved communities and communities of color the most.

The burden shifts even more to the people who cannot afford to leave or do not want to leave," said Carlson. "Your taxes will just keep going up, which kind of feeds this vicious cycle in which you have less money to draw from, and the people who are left have to pay for ever-increasing costs."

According to Carlson, one of the primary issues is that the Illinois Constitution has a formula for funding public pensions that gives lawmakers minimal leeway in how they write the budget. To reform public pensions in Illinois, a constitutional amendment must be advanced to change the current benefits. Pension promises are excessive both locally and state-wide, according to Carlson.

The situation in Illinois is concerning, and lawmakers must take action to address the debt crisis. Unfortunately, without significant changes, residents and businesses are likely to continue leaving the state, resulting in a vicious cycle of higher taxes and fewer resources for essential services. Therefore, Illinois policymakers must consider a range of reforms to address the pension crisis and find ways to reduce the state's tax burden while still providing essential services to its residents.