Indiana Senate passes bill to ease SNAP access for seniors and the disabled

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - A bill making it easier for senior citizens and people with disabilities to access Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has been approved by the Indiana Senate.

The SNAP program, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is seen as a lifeline for low-income beneficiaries. However, many retired seniors have difficulty accessing the program because of complicated application processes, long wait times, and low benefits.

Senate Bill 334 would require seniors to renew their applications only once every three years, making applying for and receiving assistance simpler. According to Linda Dunno, the state president of AARP Indiana, many seniors in Indiana rely on SNAP benefits. However, they struggle with the application process because they are not computer savvy or have mobility issues.

According to the USDA, almost 10% of seniors living alone or with disabilities reported feeling somewhat hungry in 2021. The average monthly benefit for a household depends on its size, income, and resources and is about $182.

With the approval of Senate Bill 334, seniors in Indiana can apply for SNAP benefits more easily and without as much frustration. This is a significant development, given the current inflation rate.

SNAP benefits are provided through the Hoosier Works electronic benefits card, which gives Indiana SNAP recipients monthly benefits. Although recipients would still be required to update their annual income information, they would no longer need to participate in an annual interview.

Dunno hopes that more people will be able to take advantage of SNAP benefits now that the application process has been simplified. She believes many people do not know about the program or cannot navigate the application process. With this legislative change, more people may be able to access the program and get the food they need.