Hawaii to establish a process to investigate potential tort claims for foster children

Photo by Patty Brito on Unsplash

HONOLULU, HI. - Hawaii is considering a new bill to protect foster children who suffer injuries caused by a third party. The state currently serves as the legal custodian for many children in foster care due to their age, and if they suffer an injury, the state covers their medical costs. However, children in foster care cannot obtain legal representation to seek additional damages, such as damages for pain and suffering.

This means that a class of children is effectively disenfranchised from a right to counsel simply because they are in foster care and the state serves as their legal custodians. In response, the Hawaii State Legislature has introduced a new bill to address this issue.

The bill requires certain persons, such as guardians ad litem, court-appointed special advocates, resource families, parties, social workers, or attorneys, to immediately report a potential tort claim to the family court when they have reason to believe that a child in foster custody has suffered an injury that may arise to a tort claim.

Once the court receives a written notice, they will set a hearing and provide all parties with a copy of the written communication. At the hearing, the court will consider whether issuing an order to appoint a master is necessary to investigate the potential tort claim.

If the court appoints a master, the order will set out specific requirements that all parties must follow, including cooperating with the master and providing any requested records, reports, and data. In addition, the master will meet and consult with outside counsel on behalf of the injured child regarding the merits of the potential tort claim.

The master will submit a written report to the court, describing the actions taken and providing any recommendations regarding filing a tort claim. A copy of the report will be submitted to all parties.

At the hearing scheduled by the court following the submission of the master's report, the court, upon hearing from all parties and the master, and based on the master's report, will consider whether further action is necessary or to issue an order authorizing the filing of a tort claim on behalf of the injured child.

If the court authorizes the filing of a tort claim, they will appoint outside counsel to represent the injured child if the court determines that the appointment is in the child's best interest. They will also determine whether the master should continue to serve during the tort action, set periodic hearings to review the tort action, and issue any other orders that are in the best interest of the injured child during the tort action.

The bill aims to ensure that children in foster care are not left without legal representation if they suffer injuries caused by a third party. Additionally, the legislation recognizes that foster children should have the same rights as any other child to seek damages for pain and suffering if they are injured.

According to the Department of Human Services, 2,782 children were in foster care in Hawaii during the fiscal year of 2019. Unfortunately, children in foster care are often at higher risk of experiencing abuse or neglect, and they may have a harder time accessing the resources they need to recover from trauma.

By passing this bill, Hawaii will take a significant step toward protecting foster children's rights and well-being. The bill recognizes that foster children need legal representation when they suffer injuries that may result in tort claims. It provides a transparent process for how the family court can appoint a master and authorize filing a tort claim on behalf of the injured child.

This legislation will protect the legal rights of foster children and their overall health and well-being. Hawaii will take a significant step towards supporting these vulnerable children and ensuring a brighter future by ensuring they have access to the resources they need to recover from injuries.