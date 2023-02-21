Advocates are concerned new Iowa law will allow discrimination against students with disabilities

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

DES MOINES, IA. - Advocates for students with disabilities express concern over a new "School Choice" law in Iowa that may lead to discrimination against these students. The law aims to give families more options for schooling by creating "savings accounts" for private schools. However, private schools are not legally required to accommodate students with special needs.

Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, warns that this may lead to private schools rejecting students with disabilities for nearly any reason, claiming they are not equipped to meet their needs. This puts families in a difficult position, as they may not have the same choices as students without disabilities.

Moreover, Lovelace points out that the vouchers given to private schools may reduce the money invested in public schools, making it harder for students with disabilities to receive the services they need. While federal laws protect students with disabilities in public schools, these laws do not apply to private schools, which may become less diverse and inclusive if students with disabilities are denied access.

Lovelace argues that attending schools with students of all abilities can help prepare students for adulthood and create a more inclusive community. In addition, it benefits both students with and without disabilities. If private schools deny access to students with disabilities, they will be unable to enjoy these benefits.

The Educational Savings Accounts, when fully implemented, will cost $345 million and provide $7,600 to each K-12 student in Iowa. While this may seem like a good idea, Lovelace warns that it could lead to unintended consequences, such as discrimination against students with disabilities and reduced funding for public schools.

In the end, the question is whether students with disabilities will have the same opportunities as students without disabilities. If private schools deny access to students with disabilities, they may be forced to attend public schools, which may have fewer resources to meet their needs. Advocates for students with disabilities call for lawmakers to address these concerns and ensure all students have access to high-quality education.