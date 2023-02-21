Georgia's six-week abortion ban and other restrictions repealed by the Reproductive Freedom Act

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - Georgia's Reproductive Freedom Act, which seeks to repeal the state's six-week abortion ban and other restrictions on abortion, is receiving support from reproductive rights organizations. The act has been introduced in response to unjustified medical restrictions on abortion, which opponents claim violate a woman's right to choose.

Roula AbiSamra, the Amplify Georgia Collaborative's state campaign director, said the current law prohibits abortions when "embryonic cardiac activity" is detected, which is not medically accurate as there is no heartbeat at the six-week stage. She stated that the Reproductive Freedom Act would guarantee access to affordable and high-quality abortion care that respects a woman's autonomy and dignity.

AbiSamra explained that Georgians who are at least six weeks pregnant could get an abortion in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina but not in five other nearby states where the procedure has been outlawed. The Reproductive Freedom Act enshrines in law the right of pregnant women to choose whether or not to continue their pregnancy and removes medically unnecessary limitations.

The act also aims to broaden access to abortion care by expanding insurance plans. Currently, state law prohibits state employees' healthcare plans from covering abortion, and Obamacare plans sold in Georgia are not permitted to cover early termination, despite being a government program. AbiSamra stressed that it is vital for state lawmakers to uphold Georgians' rights to reproductive care, especially now that federal protections from "Roe v. Wade" are gone.

Abortion access has been a contentious issue in Georgia, with anti-abortion groups advocating for restrictive legislation. The six-week abortion ban, signed into law in 2019, faced legal challenges and was temporarily blocked by a federal judge. The state has also passed a bill that requires women to get an ultrasound before having an abortion and another bill that prohibits abortions after 20 weeks.

Reproductive rights advocates argue that these restrictions create significant barriers for women seeking reproductive care and violate their constitutional rights. They point out that not all women have the means to travel out of state for an abortion or pay for expensive out-of-pocket expenses.

The Reproductive Freedom Act seeks to address these barriers and ensure that all Georgians can access affordable, high-quality reproductive care. It is expected to face opposition from anti-abortion groups, but reproductive rights organizations are optimistic that the bill will pass and restore access to abortion in the state.