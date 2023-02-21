New Florida bill: No dogs in the front seat of cars

Photo by Emerson Peters on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Florida is considering a new bill requiring dogs to be safely secured while transported in a motor vehicle. The proposed law, introduced by the Florida Legislature, seeks to protect both dogs and drivers by ensuring that pets are not a distraction while on the road.

According to the bill, a person may not hold a dog in their lap while driving, as this can interfere with their control over the vehicle. Similarly, dogs should not be allowed to extend any part of their body out of the window while the vehicle is in motion, as this can pose a danger to the animal and other drivers on the road.

In addition, the bill prohibits the transportation of dogs on the running board, fender, hood, or roof of a motor vehicle, in the trunk of a car, or enclosed cargo space. Dogs should also not be transported on a trailer towed by a motor vehicle.

The proposed law requires that dogs being transported in a motor vehicle must be secured in a crate that is an appropriate size for the animal, restrained safely with a harness or pet seat belt that is designed for use in a vehicle, or under the physical control of a person other than the driver. For example, if a dog is being transported in the open bed of a pickup truck, it must be restrained by a crate that is constructed to prevent the dog from escaping, allows for good footing, protection from weather and sunlight, and adequate ventilation, and is secured to the truck.

Violating this law will result in a noncriminal traffic infraction, which is punishable as a moving violation, as provided in chapter 318.

This proposed law has received much support from animal rights organizations, and many pet owners who believe keeping their furry friends safe while on the road is necessary. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), an unrestrained dog can become a deadly projectile in the event of an accident, posing a serious risk to both the animal and passengers in the car.

In fact, a study by AAA found that an unrestrained dog caused nearly 30,000 accidents over four years in the car. The same study also found that nearly 90% of pet owners engage in distracting behavior while driving with their pets, such as petting them, giving them food or water, or taking photos.

Supporters of the proposed law believe that it will not only help prevent accidents caused by distracted driving but also encourage pet owners to be more responsible when transporting their pets. The bill has yet to be signed into law, but if it passes, it will likely significantly impact how pet owners transport their dogs in Florida.

In short, the proposed bill in Florida seeks to ensure that dogs are transported safely in motor vehicles. It prohibits dangerous practices such as holding a dog in one's lap or allowing them to extend any part of its body out of the window while the car is in motion. This law also requires that dogs be safely secured while being transported in a vehicle to avoid becoming a distraction while driving. By passing this law, Florida can help protect pets and drivers and set an example for other states.