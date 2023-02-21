Connecticut considers bill to prohibit intentional release of balloons

Photo by Madison Oren on Unsplash

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut lawmakers are considering a new bill prohibiting the intentional release of specific balloons into the atmosphere. The proposed legislation, known as AN ACT CONCERNING THE INTENTIONAL RELEASE OF CERTAIN BALLOONS, aims to reduce the environmental harm caused by these balloons, particularly those made from helium or other lighter-than-air gases.

The bill, introduced by the Committee on Environment, would repeal and replace Section 26-25c of the general statutes. Under the proposed new law, no person, nonprofit organization, firm, or corporation, including the state and its political subdivisions, would be allowed to release or organize the release of 10 or more balloons within 24 hours. However, the law would not apply to any balloon deployed by the National Weather Service or a similar research entity.

The proposed legislation addresses the environmental impact of balloons, which can harm wildlife and marine animals. Balloons that are released into the atmosphere often end up in the ocean, where they can be mistaken for food by marine animals, causing them to choke or starve. Balloon fragments can also entangle and trap wildlife, leading to serious injuries or death.

According to a report by the Balloon Council, a trade association representing the balloon industry, balloons only account for a small percentage of environmental litter. However, environmental activists argue that even a few balloons can significantly impact the environment and wildlife.

Several other states and cities in the US have already enacted similar legislation to prohibit the release of balloons. For example, in 2020, Virginia passed a law banning the intentional release of balloons, with violators facing fines of up to $25 per balloon released. California, Florida, Tennessee, and New York City have also implemented similar measures.

Opponents of the proposed bill argue it could have negative economic consequences for the balloon industry, including balloon artists and retailers. They also argue that the law would be difficult to enforce and that education and awareness campaigns about the environmental impact of balloons would be more effective in reducing their use.

However, supporters of the bill point to the success of similar legislation in other states and the growing awareness of the impact of single-use plastics and other disposable items on the environment. They argue that the proposed law is necessary to reduce the harm caused by balloons.

The proposed legislation is set to take effect on October 1, 2023, if passed by the Connecticut General Assembly. In the meantime, lawmakers and activists will continue to debate the merits of the bill and its potential impact on the environment and the economy.