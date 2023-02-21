Proposed Delaware law could make it easier for employees to receive unemployment benefits during labor disputes

Photo by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

DOVER, DE. - Delaware is considering a new bill that could change how unemployment benefits are handled during a labor dispute. Currently, if a labor dispute constitutes a lockout, employees are immediately eligible for unemployment benefits. However, if a labor dispute is due to a stoppage of work that is not a lockout, an individual cannot collect unemployment benefits until the third week of the dispute.

The proposed Senate Bill No. 45 would remove the two-week disqualification period for individuals involved in a labor dispute, other than a lockout, if the dispute is caused by the employer's failure or refusal to comply with an agreement or contract, including a collective bargaining agreement, or a State or federal law pertaining to hours, wages, or other conditions of work.

Additionally, if the employer hires a permanent replacement worker for an individual's position, that individual would be eligible for unemployment benefits without the two-week disqualification period.

The proposed bill would also make technical corrections to align existing law with the standards of the Delaware Legislative Drafting Manual.

Proponents of the bill argue that it would provide much-needed support to workers during labor disputes caused by employer noncompliance and that the current two-week disqualification period unfairly penalizes workers already facing financial hardship. Moreover, they believe the proposed changes would help level the playing field between employers and workers and ensure workers are not left without support during a labor dispute.

Opponents of the bill argue that it could encourage workers to strike or engage in other forms of labor disputes, which could be detrimental to businesses and the economy. They also argue that the proposed changes could make it easier for workers to abuse the unemployment system and collect benefits without seeking work.

According to the Delaware Department of Labor, 9,329 initial unemployment claims were filed in Delaware during the week ending on February 6, 2021. This represents a decrease of 435 claims from the previous week but a significant increase from the same period in 2020, when only 848 initial claims were filed.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many workers in Delaware and across the country struggle to make ends meet. The proposed changes to unemployment benefits could provide much-needed support to workers facing financial hardship due to labor disputes. However, it remains to be seen whether the bill will be passed into law and its ultimate impact on workers, employers, and the economy as a whole.