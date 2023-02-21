Bill to protect juveniles from deceptive interrogation gains support in Colorado

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

DENVER, CO. - A new bill in Colorado would limit the use of statements obtained from juveniles during custodial interrogations. House Bill 23-1042, if passed, would make any statement obtained from a juvenile during such interrogation in which law enforcement officials knowingly use deception presumptively inadmissible against the juvenile in an evidentiary hearing unless it can be proven by the prosecution that the statement was made voluntarily based on the totality of the circumstances. The bill also requires law enforcement officials to record all juvenile custodial interrogations electronically.

According to the bill summary, the purpose of the proposed legislation is to ensure that juveniles are protected from coercion during custodial interrogations. The bill also requires that law enforcement officials receive training on enforcing laws related to custodial interrogations of juveniles.

The bill would prohibit law enforcement officials from using deception to obtain statements from juveniles during custodial interrogations. Deception is knowingly communicating false facts or beliefs to a juvenile during interrogation. In addition, the bill would make any statement or admission obtained due to deception presumptively inadmissible against the juvenile in any subsequent judicial proceeding unless the prosecution can prove that the statement or admission was made voluntarily.

In assessing the totality of the circumstances, the court will consider all evidence presented concerning the juvenile's vulnerability to any deception used during the custodial interrogation. This means that the court will consider factors such as the juvenile's age, level of education, mental capacity, and other relevant factors to determine whether the statement was made voluntarily.

The bill also requires law enforcement officials to record all juvenile custodial interrogations electronically. This is intended to ensure an accurate record of what transpired during the interrogation and help prevent false or coerced statements from being admitted as evidence. The recordings will be available for review by the court, the prosecutor, and the defense counsel.

Also, the bill directs the P.O.S.T. Board to develop a live, virtual, interactive training program for peace officers on enforcing laws related to custodial interrogation of juveniles to ensure uniform interpretation of the law. The state will cover any local law enforcement agency costs associated with the training.

The bill has garnered support from several groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and the Colorado Juvenile Defender Coalition. They argue that the bill must protect juveniles from being coerced into making false statements during custodial interrogations.

According to the Colorado Juvenile Defender Coalition, studies have shown that juveniles are more vulnerable to coercion and are more likely to make false confessions than adults. They argue that this is partly due to juveniles' lack of understanding of their legal rights and the criminal justice system.

If passed, the bill would help to protect juveniles from making false statements during custodial interrogations and ensure that law enforcement officials are held accountable for their actions. It would also ensure that the criminal justice system is fair and just for all, regardless of age or other factors.

The proposed bill in Colorado seeks to protect juveniles from coercion or deception during custodial interrogations by limiting the admissibility of statements obtained through such means. The bill would also require law enforcement officials to record all juvenile custodial interrogations and receive training on enforcing laws related to custodial interrogations of juveniles. The bill has garnered support from several groups and is necessary to ensure that the criminal justice system is fair and just for all.