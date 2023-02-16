Advocacy groups raise concerns about the excessive use of psychotropic medications in nursing homes

Photo by Claudia Love on Unsplash

ALAMEDA, CA. - Advocacy groups for older Americans are expressing concerns about the excessive use of psychotropic medications in nursing homes. These medications, designed to treat conditions such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and convulsions, are being taken by 80% of residents in nursing homes that the federal government studied in November.

Despite being intended for medical purposes, these drugs are sometimes used for chemical restraint purposes in nursing homes, according to Eric Carlson, director of long-term services and support advocacy for Justice in Aging. Carlson stated that the evidence suggests that nursing homes use antipsychotic medications to keep residents manageable. Most of these residents do not have a history of mental health issues.

To address these concerns, Assembly Bill 48, which would require facilities to obtain written consent from patients or their representatives before administering psychotherapeutic drugs, will be considered by the California Legislature in the spring. The California Association of Health Facilities has claimed that it is looking into the bill but has not decided.

Carlson stressed the importance of informed consent in patient care and noted that people should be given information about any medication's potential benefits and drawbacks before deciding whether or not to take it. In California, there has been progress in reducing the use of antipsychotic medications in nursing homes. According to federal data, the use of these drugs among long-term residents has dropped from more than 21% in 2011 to 10.5% in 2021.

While the federal government evaluates the quality of nursing homes based on the prevalence of antipsychotic medications, it does not include patients with specific diagnoses, such as schizophrenia. Yet, according to the brief, the number of diagnoses for that condition increased by 35% following the implementation of the rating system in 2015.

The use of psychotropic medications in nursing homes is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. While these drugs can help treat certain conditions, they can also be misused, particularly for older Americans in nursing homes who are vulnerable to mistreatment.

As such, it is essential for nursing homes to obtain informed consent from residents or their representatives and to use these medications appropriately, in line with medical guidelines. It is also important for regulatory bodies to ensure that nursing homes are meeting appropriate standards of care and not engaging in practices that may harm residents.