Proposed bill to exonerate those convicted in Connecticut Witch Trials over 300 years ago

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMTc4_0kp2qCRz00
Photo byfreestocksonUnsplash

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill to exonerate all individuals who were tried and convicted during the Connecticut Witch Trials over 300 years ago. The proposed legislation would clear the names of 34 people charged with witchcraft between 1647 and 1697, with 11 being executed.

The bill was inspired by a constituent who told Rep. Jane Garibay, D-Windsor, about an ancestor who was executed during the witch trials. Garibay also heard from relatives of the accusers, which prompted her to propose the bill.

Garibay acknowledges that some individuals may think that the state has more pressing needs, but she argues that the issue is how past actions affect the present. She hopes the bill will offer closure to the relatives of both the accused and the accusers.

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary has been referred to a companion bill in the Senate that Sen. Saud Anwar, a Democratic representative from East Hartford, sponsors. However, gathering support is one of the challenges of passing the bill.

Beth Caruso, a co-founder of the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project, said that there had been an increase in public awareness of the lengthy trials. She also addressed some misconceptions about the push for exoneration, such as the idea that those who support it are stuck in the past and do not care about present issues.

Caruso asserted, "Part of this is really for the descendants who are living, here and now. Additionally, it is to make statements regarding these witch trials, which are still ongoing worldwide."

Since the majority of the accused did not receive proper burial, Caruso would like to see a memorial after speaking with descendants.

Last year, Massachusetts passed a bill exonerating the final person accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials. Connecticut could follow suit and become the second state to exonerate individuals accused of witchcraft during the colonial era.

Exoneration bills have been passed in several other states, including Virginia, which recently cleared the names of the "Norfolk 17," a group of black men wrongly convicted of crimes in 1950.

Clearing the names of those who were wrongfully accused and convicted is an important step in acknowledging past injustices and working towards a more just society. While some may question the significance of such bills, they can offer closure and healing to the descendants of those wrongly accused and may also serve as a reminder to prevent such injustices from happening again.

In closing, the proposed bill in Connecticut seeks to clear the names of all individuals who were tried and convicted during the Connecticut Witch Trials. While gathering support for the bill is a challenge, proponents hope it will offer closure to the descendants of those wrongly accused and convicted and make a statement about the ongoing impact of historical injustices.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

