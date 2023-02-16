Is it time to finally address the gun violence epidemic in our colleges and universities?

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

EAST LANSING, MI. - The recent shooting at Michigan State University has brought to light the gun violence issue on college and university campuses in the United States. The incident has left the nation in shock and mourning, with three students killed and five others critically injured.

For at least two MSU students, the tragedy brought back memories of previous school shootings they had experienced. One of the students had survived the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, while the other had survived a shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. The fact that these students had to experience gun violence twice in their lives is a testament to the urgency of the issue.

Calls for stricter gun control laws have been heard across the country. Politicians and activists alike have condemned the shooting and demanded action. For example, Elissa Slotkin, a Democratic representative for the 7th congressional district in Michigan, has urged her fellow legislators to take action and prioritize the safety of students.

The issue of gun violence on college and university campuses is not new. However, according to a gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety report, there have been at least 48 shootings on college and university campuses in the United States since 2013. These incidents have resulted in at least 84 deaths and 134 injuries.

Despite these alarming statistics, lawmakers have taken little action to address the issue. Gun control legislation has been met with resistance from pro-gun advocates and the National Rifle Association (NRA), who argue that the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

However, many gun control advocates argue that the Second Amendment was written in a different time and context and that the right to bear arms should be balanced with the need for public safety.

In addition to gun control measures, many colleges and universities have taken steps to improve campus safety in the wake of shootings. For instance, some schools have implemented active shooter drills and installed security cameras and metal detectors. However, these measures can only do so much to prevent gun violence.

It is time for lawmakers to take action and address the gun violence epidemic in our colleges and universities. The safety of students should be a top priority, and it is time to put aside political differences and work together to find solutions.

Several measures could be taken to reduce gun violence on campus. These include stricter background checks for gun buyers, bans on assault weapons, and red flag laws that temporarily remove firearms from individuals who threaten themselves or others.

It is also consequential to address the root causes of gun violence, such as mental illness, domestic violence, and social isolation. Providing access to mental health services and promoting social connectedness could help prevent gun violence in the first place.

In conclusion, the recent shooting at Michigan State University is yet another tragic reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence on college and university campuses in the United States. It is time for lawmakers to take action and prioritize the safety of students. With the right policies and measures in place, we can work towards a future where gun violence is no longer a threat to our communities.