North Dakota lawmakers propose permit system for minors in construction jobs

Photo by Jeriden Villegas on Unsplash

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota lawmakers are considering a new bill allowing minors as young as 16 to work in construction with signed permission from their parent or guardian. Currently, federal law prohibits anyone under 18 from working in construction, but the proposed bill seeks to provide more opportunities for young people in the state.

The bill, introduced by Senators Magrum and Elkin and Representatives J. Johnson, Kasper, and Koppelman, would create a new section to chapters 34-07 of the North Dakota Century Code, specifically related to the employment of minors in construction.

According to the proposed legislation, a minor at least 16 years old may be employed or permitted to work in construction if their parent or guardian signs a permit. The labor commissioner would make these permits available and file a copy of completed permits with the department of labor and human rights.

Supporters of the bill argue that it would provide more opportunities for young people to gain valuable work experience in a high-demand industry. In addition, with the construction industry facing a labor shortage, allowing younger workers to participate could help to address this issue.

Additionally, supporters argue that this bill would allow young people to earn money and learn essential skills that could benefit them in the future. By gaining early exposure to the construction industry, young people could discover potential career paths and develop a strong work ethic.

However, opponents of the bill are concerned about the safety risks associated with allowing minors to work in construction. Construction work can be dangerous, and the potential for injury is higher for inexperienced workers. Also, opponents argue that the current federal law is in place to protect young people from these risks and that the proposed bill could put minors in harm's way.

It is worth noting that several other states have similar laws in place, allowing minors to work in construction with certain restrictions and regulations. For example, in Michigan, minors as young as 16 can work in construction with a permit and under the supervision of a licensed contractor.

The bill has yet to be voted on, and it is unclear whether it will ultimately be passed into law. However, the proposal has sparked a significant amount of debate and discussion within the state, with supporters and opponents making their voices heard.

As the labor shortage in the construction industry continues to be a concern, more states may consider similar legislation in the future. Whether or not North Dakota ultimately passes this bill, the conversation around the employment of minors in construction is likely to continue.