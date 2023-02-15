North Carolina considers amendment to limit early voting to 7 days

Photo by stefan moertl on Unsplash

RALEIGH, NC. - North Carolina lawmakers are considering a new bill that could affect how early voting is conducted in the state. The proposed bill, titled "Early Voting Constitutional Amendment," would amend the state's constitution to limit early in-person voting to a maximum of seven consecutive days.

The bill, introduced by Representatives Warren and Pike, aims to make early voting more uniform and consistent across the state. If passed, the bill would require all early voting days to be consecutive and limit the early voting period to no more than seven days.

Currently, North Carolina law allows for early voting up to 17 days before Election Day, with each county able to set its early voting schedules. However, supporters of the bill argue that the current system is confusing and inconsistent and that a more streamlined approach is needed to ensure fair and efficient elections.

The proposed amendment would add a new subsection to Section 3 of Article VI of the North Carolina Constitution. This new subsection would state that if the General Assembly authorizes early in-person voting, the period for early voting shall be no longer than seven consecutive days.

The bill is still in the early stages of the legislative process and must pass through several committees before it can be considered for a vote in the House of Representatives. If it passes in the House, it would also need to be approved by the Senate before it could be enacted.

Supporters of the bill argue that it will provide consistency and clarity in early voting procedures, making it easier for voters to understand and participate in the process. However, opponents of the bill argue that it could limit access to early voting and disproportionately affect certain groups of voters, such as those who work long hours or have transportation difficulties.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, over 4 million people in the state voted in the 2020 presidential election, with over half of those votes being cast through early voting. Therefore, supporters of the bill argue that the new amendment would not significantly impact voter turnout, as it would still provide a reasonable amount of time for early voting while ensuring consistency across the state.

The proposed amendment would be added to the ballot in the statewide general election in November 2024. If most voters approve the amendment, it will become effective upon certification and apply to elections held on or after January 1, 2026.

Overall, the proposed bill aims to provide a more streamlined and consistent approach to early voting in North Carolina. While it still has several hurdles to pass before it can become law, supporters, and opponents of the bill are closely watching its progress and engaging in a spirited debate about its potential impact on the state's elections.