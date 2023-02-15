Montana considers new bill to increase access to mental health services for high-risk children

Photo by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash

HELENA, MT. - Montana is considering a new bill to provide better access to mental health services for high-risk children with multiagency service needs. The bill, known as HB 147.1, was created by the Children, Families, Health, and Human Services Interim Committee in response to concerns about placing these children in out-of-state residential treatment facilities.

The bill proposes the creation of an enhanced Medicaid reimbursement rate for in-state providers of psychiatric residential treatment facilities or therapeutic group home services for high-risk children with multiagency service needs. The department will pay this enhanced rate to avoid placing high-risk children in out-of-state facilities.

The criteria for determining eligibility for the enhanced rate will be related to the child's age or the acuity of the child's treatment needs. In addition, the department will annually consult with providers of psychiatric residential treatment facilities and therapeutic group home services to determine the criteria a child must meet for treatment to qualify for the enhanced reimbursement rate.

For the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, the reimbursement rate for in-state providers of psychiatric residential treatment facilities and therapeutic group home services provided to a child meeting the age or acuity criteria will be the higher of 133% of the rate in effect on July 1, 2022, or the rate adopted by the department for an in-state provider of the service for the fiscal year 2024. The rate provided in this section will be increased in each subsequent fiscal year by the provider rate increase approved by the legislature for children's mental health services for that fiscal year.

The department will adopt rules regarding how it will make the enhanced payments, including the frequency with which the payments will be made. Providers that receive an enhanced reimbursement rate under this section will be required to provide to the department a summary of the diagnoses, behaviors, and ages of the Medicaid-eligible children receiving services from the provider in the fiscal year 2023 and report annually to the department on the diagnoses, behaviors, and ages of the Medicaid eligible children receiving services from the provider during the fiscal year in which the provider receives an enhanced reimbursement rate.

The bill includes a termination date of June 30, 2027, and is intended to be codified as an integral part of Title 53, chapter 6, part 1. It will be effective later on July 1, 2023, when the Department of Public Health and Human Services certifies to the code commissioner that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have approved a state plan amendment for the enhanced reimbursement rate.

The bill, if passed, will go a long way in addressing the needs of high-risk children with multiagency service needs in Montana. It will increase access to in-state care, reduce the need for out-of-state residential treatment facilities, and provide better care for children with mental health needs. Unfortunately, the bill is currently being reviewed by the legislature, and we will have to wait to see if it will be passed into law.