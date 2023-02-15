Mississippi considers allowing pharmacists to screen and treat minor health conditions

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

JACKSON, MS. - Mississippi is considering a new bill that could change how minor, nonchronic health conditions are managed. The bill would allow pharmacists to test or screen for and initiate or administer treatment for various health conditions, including influenza, streptococcus, SARS-COV-2, lice, urinary tract infections, skin conditions, and other emerging and existing public health threats.

The bill would permit pharmacists to use any test that can guide clinical decision-making, which has been approved for a waiver under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) or any established screening procedures that a pharmacist can safely perform. This means pharmacists could be more active in managing minor, nonchronic health conditions.

Under the proposed legislation, pharmacists could delegate the administrative and technical tasks of performing a CLIA-waived test to an intern or pharmacy technician acting under the pharmacist's supervision. This could help to increase access to healthcare services in underserved communities.

One of the most significant changes that the bill would bring about is the ability for pharmacists to prohibit the denial of reimbursement under health benefit plans for services and procedures performed by a pharmacist within the scope of the pharmacist's license. This means that services and procedures performed by pharmacists would be covered by health benefit plans just as they would be if a physician, an advanced practice nurse, or a physician assistant performed them.

The bill is intended to help address the shortage of healthcare providers in Mississippi, especially in rural areas. Mississippi is one of the states with the highest rates of poverty and chronic disease in the country. It has also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the highest infection and death rates.

The bill has received support from various healthcare organizations and advocacy groups, including the Mississippi Nurses Association and the Mississippi Rural Health Association. Supporters of the bill argue that it would help to increase access to healthcare services in underserved communities, reduce healthcare costs, and improve health outcomes for Mississippians.

However, the bill has also faced opposition from some healthcare providers and organizations, who argue that it could compromise patient safety and the quality of care. Additionally, critics of the bill have raised concerns about pharmacists' lack of clinical training and expertise compared to physicians, advanced practice nurses, and physician assistants.

The bill's fate remains uncertain, as the Mississippi State Senate is currently considering it. Supporters of the bill are hopeful that it will be passed and implemented. At the same time, critics call for more discussion and evaluation of its potential impact on patient safety and the quality of care.

If the bill is passed, it could have far-reaching implications for Mississippi healthcare and serve as a model for other states considering similar legislation. It remains to be seen whether the bill will become law. However, it has already sparked a larger conversation about the role of pharmacists in healthcare and the need to address the shortage of healthcare providers in underserved communities.