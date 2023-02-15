"Save Women's Sports Act": Missouri debates bill to preserve girls' athletics

Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri is considering a new bill that could significantly impact how athletic teams are formed and managed in schools. Senate Bill No. 165, introduced by Senator Carter, proposes the addition of two new sections to Chapter 167, RSMo, which relate to athletic opportunities for students.

The first section, known as the "Save Women's Sports Act," specifies that an athletic team sponsored by a public or private middle school or high school or by a public or private institution of postsecondary education must be designated as one of three categories based on the biological sex assigned at birth: "Males," "Females," or "Coeducational."

It also mandates that no athletic team designated for females, women, or girls can be open to students of the male sex assigned at birth. Any public or private school with biological males assigned at birth to play women's sports would not be eligible for any money appropriated by the general assembly.

Additionally, a student who is deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers direct or indirect harm due to a violation of this section would have a cause of action for injunctive relief, damages, and other relief available under the law against the school.

Moreover, a student who reports a violation of this section to an employee or representative of the school, institution, athletic association, or organization or a state or federal agency with oversight of schools or institutions of postsecondary education in the state and is subject to retaliation or other adverse action by the school, the institution of postsecondary education, or athletic association or organization also has a cause of action for injunctive relief, damages, and other relief available under the law against the school, institution, or athletic association or organization.

The second section of the bill, known as Section 167.172, specifies that in every public or private school setting where a student may be in a state of undress in the presence of other students, school personnel must provide separate, distinct areas designated for use by students based on their biological sex to ensure the personal privacy and safety of students. It also states that every public or private school locker room and shower room designated for student use and accessible by multiple students at the same time must be designated for and used only by students of the same biological sex.

No student can access a public school locker room or shower room designated for use by the opposite biological sex. However, a student who asserts to school officials that his or her gender is different from his or her biological sex may be provided with alternative accommodations.

The bill aims to preserve fair competition in athletic teams by ensuring that athletes compete against others of the same biological sex assigned at birth. Proponents of the bill argue that preserving fairness and protecting women's rights in sports is necessary. They claim that biological differences between males and females give males an inherent advantage in many sports. Therefore, allowing males to compete against females would undermine the integrity of women's sports and deny female athletes the opportunities they deserve.

Critics of the bill argue that it is discriminatory and harmful to transgender and gender-nonconforming students. They claim that it would restrict these students' opportunities and expose them to unnecessary scrutiny and discomfort. They also argue that it is unnecessary since there are already rules to ensure fair competition in athletics and that this bill could lead to a decrease in funding for schools that violate the rules.

According to a report by the ACLU, 25 states have considered similar bills to restrict transgender students' participation in sports. However, critics argue that these bills are based on misinformation and stereotypes about transgender people and could further marginalize an already vulnerable group.

The bill is currently being considered in the Missouri State Senate, and its fate remains uncertain. However, regardless of its outcome, it has sparked a larger conversation about the importance of providing equal athletic opportunities to all students, as well as the rights of transgender athletes. Whatever the outcome, the debate surrounding this bill will likely continue, and the issue of transgender rights in sports will remain a topic of conversation in the months and years to come.