Minnesota considers new bill to redefine covered dental services under insurance policies

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota is considering a new bill that could change how dental insurance covers services. The bill, known as H.F. No. 1155, aims to redefine what constitutes "covered services" under dental insurance policies.

The current law states that dental plans cannot require dentists to provide services at a fee set by the plan unless the services are considered "covered services." The bill proposes to clarify the definition of "covered services" to include any dental care service for which a reimbursement is available under an enrollee's plan contract, regardless of any contractual limitations such as deductibles, co-payments, coinsurance, waiting periods, or annual or lifetime maximums.

The bill would also prohibit dental plans from making any providers in its dentist network available to a plan that sets dental fees for any services except covered services. This means that if the bill is passed, dental plans will only be able to offer services defined as covered under the policy.

However, the bill does not limit the ability of dental plans to restrict balance billing, waiting periods, frequency limitations, deductibles, or maximum annual benefits as they relate to covered services.

Representatives Reyer, Hanson, Nadeau, and Daudt are the bill's authors. The bill was read for the first time in February 2023 and referred to the Committee on Commerce Finance and Policy.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, dental health is integral to overall health. Regular dental check-ups can detect early signs of tooth decay and gum disease, leading to serious health problems if left untreated. However, the cost of dental care can be a barrier for many people, particularly those uninsured or underinsured.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that in 2019, only 61% of Minnesotans had dental insurance. This means that nearly 40% of the population may have to pay out of pocket for dental services, which can be costly. The bill aims to make dental care more affordable by ensuring that more services are covered under insurance policies.

Some dental providers have expressed concerns that the bill may limit their ability to set their service fees. However, supporters of the bill argue that it will help to create a more transparent and fair system for dental care.

If the bill is passed, it could significantly impact how dental insurance is offered in Minnesota. It remains to be seen whether the bill will be approved and how it will be implemented, but it is clear that dental care is an essential issue for many Minnesotans.