Michigan's proposed law seeks to balance religious liberty and governmental interests

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

LANSING, MI. - Michigan is considering a new bill, HOUSE BILL NO. 4075 that seeks to limit governmental action that substantially burdens a person's exercise of religion. The bill, known as the "Michigan religious freedom restoration act," was introduced by Rep. Fink on February 07, 2023, and has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

The bill is based on the premise that the free exercise of religion is an inherent, fundamental, and unalienable right secured by the state constitution of 1963 and the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The bill further argues that laws neutral toward religion may burden religious exercise as surely as laws intended to interfere with religious exercise. Hence, the government should not substantially burden religious exercise without compelling justification.

The bill seeks to provide a claim or defense to persons whose religious exercise is substantially burdened by the government. As per the bill, the government shall not substantially burden a person's exercise of religion, even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability. The government may substantially burden a person's exercise of religion only if it demonstrates that application of the burden to that person's exercise of religion in that particular instance is both in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest and the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.

A person whose religious exercise has been burdened in violation of the act may assert that violation as a claim or defense in any judicial or administrative proceeding and obtain appropriate relief, including equitable relief, against the government. A court or tribunal may award all or a portion of litigation costs, including reasonable attorney fees, to a person who prevails against the government under this section.

The bill applies to all laws of Michigan and its political subdivisions, including the implementation of those laws, whether statutory or otherwise, and whether adopted before or after the act's effective date, except for a law of Michigan that explicitly excludes application by reference to this act. The bill must be construed in favor of broad protection of religious exercise to the maximum extent permitted by the terms of this act, the state constitution of 1963, and the Constitution of the United States.

The bill must not be construed as authorizing any burden on any religious belief. It must not be construed as preempting or repealing any law that is equally or more protective of religious exercise than this act. The bill must not be construed as affecting, interpreting, or in any way addressing those portions of the Constitution of the United States or the state constitution of 1963 that prohibit laws respecting the establishment of religion. Granting government funding, benefits, or exemptions, to the extent permissible under those constitutional provisions, is not a violation of this act.

Critics argue that the bill allows people to use religion as a shield against discrimination. Opponents of the bill say that it would allow people to discriminate against others based on their religious beliefs, sexual orientation, and gender identity. They further argue that the bill would give businesses and individuals the right to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people, deny them employment, or otherwise discriminate against them under the guise of religious freedom.

Supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to protect the religious freedom of people of faith and that it does not promote discrimination. In addition, they say that the bill aims to ensure that the government cannot substantially burden a person's exercise of religion without a compelling justification.

The bill is currently under review by the Committee on Government Operations, and it remains to be seen whether it will pass. However, the bill's outcome will likely impact Michigan's religious freedom and civil rights landscape significantly.