Proposed Maine law aims to hold cat owners accountable for property damage

Photo by Daria Shatova on Unsplash

AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine is considering a new bill adding cats to animal trespass laws. The proposed legislation, known as Legislative Document No. 644, was presented by Representative Doudera of Camden on February 14, 2023. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry for further consideration.

The proposed law seeks to amend the current laws governing animal trespass, including cats. As it stands, the current law only applies to livestock such as cows, horses, and sheep. The proposed amendment would ensure cat owners are held accountable for any damages their pets cause to other people's property, just like other animals.

The issue of cat trespassing has been a concern for many residents of Maine. The lack of accountability for cat owners has led to property damage and conflicts between neighbors. The proposed law addresses this issue and ensures that cat owners are held responsible for their pets' actions.

Supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to bring Maine's animal trespass laws up to date. They believe that cats are just as capable of causing property damage as other animals and that their inclusion in the law is long overdue. Opponents, however, argue that the proposed law is unnecessary and would only add to the bureaucracy and regulation of pet ownership.

According to the American Pet Products Association, approximately 42.7 million households in the United States own at least one cat. Maine is no exception, with many residents owning cats as pets. The proposed law would affect all cat owners in Maine, requiring them to ensure that their pets do not cause damage to other people's property.

Maine would join several other states that have already enacted similar laws if the bill is passed into law. Connecticut, for example, has a law that holds cat owners responsible for any damages their pets cause to other people's property. Moreover, the law allows property owners to sue cat owners for damages, just as they would for other animals.

In addition to addressing the issue of cat trespassing, the proposed law also has environmental benefits. The bill specifies that all official documents and forms related to the law must be printed on recycled paper. This move aligns with Maine's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Overall, the proposed law has generated a lot of debate and discussion in Maine. Supporters believe it is necessary to ensure that cat owners are held responsible for their pets' actions. At the same time, opponents argue that it is unnecessary and would only add to the regulation of pet ownership. Regardless of the outcome, the proposed law will impact cat ownership in Maine and could set a precedent for other states.