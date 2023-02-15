Wiretapping in Maryland: New bill allows interception by citizens in imminent danger

Photo by Edgar on Unsplash

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland is currently considering Senate Bill 749, permitting a person to intercept wire, oral, or electronic communication under certain circumstances. The bill was introduced on February 6, 2023, and has been assigned to the Judicial Proceedings Committee. If passed, the bill would amend the existing law prohibiting the interception of any communication without the consent of the parties involved.

Currently, Maryland law states that any person who willfully intercepts or discloses wire, oral, or electronic communication without the consent of the parties involved is guilty of a felony and is subject to imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to $10,000 or both. However, Senate Bill 749 would provide an exception to this law, allowing a person to intercept communication without the consent of the parties involved if the person reasonably believes they are in imminent danger of becoming a victim of certain crimes.

The proposed amendment to the law would allow a person to intercept communication if they reasonably believe they are in imminent danger of becoming the victim of a crime of violence, stalking, abuse, or a violation of a protective order. In addition, any communication intercepted under this exception may be used as evidence under certain circumstances, subject to specific notice requirements.

The bill proposes to repeal and reenact the existing law with several amendments. It would also add a new section to the law, establishing the conditions for interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication in imminent danger.

The proposed bill would balance the need for privacy and safety if passed. Proponents of the bill argue that it would provide additional protections for victims of violence, stalking, and abuse, who may need to intercept communication to protect themselves. They argue that the current law prohibits any interception of communication without consent and can create safety barriers and prevent victims from seeking help.

However, opponents of the bill argue that it would violate the privacy rights of individuals and could lead to abuse. In addition, they argue that the bill does not provide adequate safeguards to prevent the misuse of the exception and could result in the interception of communication for illegitimate reasons.

According to the latest statistics from the Maryland State Police, there were 26,522 reported domestic violence cases in Maryland in 2022, with 19,012 cases resulting in an arrest. In addition, there were 8,531 reported cases of stalking and harassment, with 3,819 resulting in an arrest.

Advocates for the bill argue that allowing victims to intercept communication under certain circumstances could help reduce these numbers and provide additional protections for vulnerable individuals. However, opponents argue that the bill is not the right solution and that there are other ways to protect victims without violating the privacy rights of others.

The bill has received mixed reactions from the public, with some supporting the proposed amendments and others opposing them. The Judicial Proceedings Committee is currently reviewing the bill, and it remains to be seen if it will be passed into law.

