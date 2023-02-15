Massachusetts considers a $400 million investment to improve municipal roads and bridges

Photo by Zhu Hongzhi on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - Massachusetts is considering new legislation allowing the government to borrow $400 million to fund improvements to roads and bridges owned by local communities. The bill, entitled "An Act Financing Improvements to Municipal Roads and Bridges," would provide funds through Chapter 90 grants for the next two fiscal years to each of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.

The purpose of the legislation is to help municipalities keep their roads and bridges in good condition, as well as improve their transportation systems. The funding would be in addition to any amounts previously appropriated for these purposes.

The Governor of Massachusetts, Maura T. Healey, is seeking a two-year authorization for the bill to allow enough time for cities and towns to plan and coordinate the projects. Swift passage of the legislation is necessary to ensure that the funds can be put to work as soon as possible.

The bill includes a provision that a city or town may spend, without further appropriation, for these projects an amount not above the amount provided to the city or town upon preliminary notice. The Commonwealth will reimburse a city or town under this item, subject to the availability of funds, within 30 days after receipt of a request for reimbursement from the city or town.

To meet the expenditures necessary to carry out the bill, the state treasurer will issue and sell bonds of the Commonwealth in an amount not exceeding $400,000,000. The bonds will be designated on their face, "Commonwealth Transportation Improvement Act of 2023," and will be issued for a maximum term of 30 years.

The legislation is considered an emergency law necessary for the immediate preservation of public convenience. The Senate is currently reviewing the bill, and the House of Representatives in the General Court assembled and by the authority of the same.

If passed, this bill would be a significant investment in the infrastructure of Massachusetts. According to a report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, Massachusetts currently has over 2,300 bridges that require repair or replacement. The report also found that 20% of Massachusetts' roads are in poor condition.

Investing in the state's infrastructure would not only make travel safer and more efficient, but it could also create jobs and stimulate economic growth. The construction industry, in particular, could benefit from the increased funding for transportation improvements.

In conclusion, the proposed legislation to finance improvements to municipal roads and bridges in Massachusetts would provide much-needed funding for transportation infrastructure projects. In addition, the bill would support the Commonwealth's partnership with local communities, improve the state's transportation systems, and create jobs. It remains to be seen whether the bill will be passed, but it is clear that investing in infrastructure is essential for the future of Massachusetts.