Louisiana legislature considering bill to display "In God We Trust" in every public school classroom

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zu7Al_0knUlg3Z00
Photo byKelly SikkemaonUnsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a new bill requiring the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," in every public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education classroom. The bill, known as HB 8, has been pre-filed by Representatives Horton and McFarland for the 2023 Regular Session.

If the bill is passed, each public school governing authority will be required to display the national motto in every classroom in each school under its jurisdiction. The display must be determined by each governing authority, with a minimum requirement of a paper sign. This would change the current law, which only requires the display of the national motto in each building that a public school governing authority uses.

The proposed law would also require public postsecondary education institutions to display the national motto in every classroom. The nature of the display would be determined by each management board, with a minimum requirement of a paper sign.

It is important to note that the bill does not require public funds to be spent on purchasing the displays. Instead, public school governing authorities, management boards, and institutions may spend their funds or accept donated displays. This means that no additional burden will be placed on taxpayers.

The State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education would be responsible for adopting rules and regulations to ensure the proper implementation of the new law. This would be in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act.

The proposed law is seen by its supporters as a way to promote patriotism and a sense of national identity in Louisiana's schools. The national motto, "In God We Trust," has been a part of American culture for over 150 years and featured on US currency since 1956. Supporters argue that displaying the motto in classrooms will help students appreciate the values and history of their country.

However, some critics have expressed concern that the bill could be seen as a violation of the separation of church and state. The phrase "In God We Trust" has religious connotations, and some believe that it could be seen as promoting a particular religious belief. Others argue that displaying the national motto is a form of state-sponsored patriotism and could be seen as coercive.

It remains to be seen whether the bill will be passed and become law. But, if it does, it will join similar laws passed in other states, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, and Tennessee. These laws require or encourage the display of the national motto in schools, public buildings, and other locations.

In conclusion, Louisiana lawmakers are considering a new bill requiring the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," in every public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education classroom. The proposed law would promote patriotism and national identity in Louisiana's schools, but it has also faced criticism from those concerned about its potential religious implications. The bill will now be debated and discussed in the legislature before making a final decision.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

