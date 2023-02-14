In Kentucky, residential utility shutoffs skyrocket by 228% while electric bills increase by 17%

Photo by Julien Maculan on Unsplash

LOUISVILLE, KY. - A recent report from the Energy and Policy Institute and the Center for Biological Diversity found that residential utility shutoffs have increased by 228%, while electric bills have increased by 17%. This concerning trend has led to growing support for legislation aimed at reducing disconnections.

Earlier this year, Republican Representative Jason Nemes and Democratic Representative Lisa Willner, both of Louisville, introduced House Bill 66, which aims to establish a 30-day grace period to protect Kentuckians from shutoffs if a health provider certifies that a disconnection would pose a health threat. The legislation would also prevent utilities from disconnecting customers who pay at least 10% of their bill or $200.

Chris Woolery, the nonprofit Mountain Association's residential energy coordinator, believes that the legislation is crucial in safeguarding vulnerable households.

Standards for temperatures, which you can't disconnect in the winter or summer, certificates of needs for people who are at risk, which have medical needs and can't disconnect," Woolery said.

The report found that one in five American households struggled to pay their energy bills last year, and for households of color, that rate was 50% higher. In addition, the companies with the highest rates of utility disconnections spent money on executive pay, with each executive earning about $6 million per year.

Communities are already struggling to cope with unprecedented extreme weather events because of rising monthly energy costs, Woolery noted. Woolery believes that policies should encourage more households to invest in energy-efficient and clean energy upgrades to keep costs low.

That will bring jobs and cost savings to Kentucky at a much higher rate than other investments. It's a little more difficult to do. However, there is a tremendous opportunity," Woolery said.

The Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University reported that in the first quarter of 2022, more than half of households nationwide with annual incomes less than $25,000 reported cutting back on essentials like food and medicine to pay for their energy bills.

The situation is dire for many households, and House Bill 66 is essential in reducing the burden on those most vulnerable. Kentucky can create jobs and bring cost savings to households by implementing policies that encourage energy-efficient and clean energy upgrades.