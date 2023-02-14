New Kansas bill would require reporting of offender behavior by co-residents

Photo by Denis Oliveira on Unsplash

TOPEKA, KS. - The state of Kansas is considering a new bill called Lailah's Law, which would require adults who live with offenders serving probation, parole, or post-release supervision to report if the offender is not home during any required times. The bill aims to prevent further criminal behavior and ensure that offenders follow their court-ordered requirements.

Under the proposed law, any person who is 18 years or older and lives with an offender must report any instance when the offender is not home during a time required by their probation, community correctional services program, parole, post-release supervision, conditional release, or suspended sentence. The report can be made orally, by email, or by text message to the offender's community supervision officer, who will then notify the individual of what times the offender is required to be home and how to make the required report.

If an individual fails to report a violation, it would be considered a misdemeanor and result in a fine of up to $500 if the offender commits a new misdemeanor when they were required to be home. If the offender commits a new felony during this time, it would be considered a class C non-person misdemeanor.

However, the proposed law also provides immunity to anyone who makes a report or participates in any investigation or judicial proceeding related to a report made pursuant to this section. Moreover, if the person living with the offender is also the victim of the offender's crime, they are exempted from the law's provisions.

The bill is still under consideration by the Kansas Legislature and has not been enacted yet. However, if passed, it would take effect immediately upon its publication in the statute book.

Proponents of the bill argue that it would provide an additional safety measure for communities and ensure that offenders follow their court-ordered requirements. They also claim that the bill would not impose a significant burden on individuals living with offenders as they are only required to report if the offender is not home during a required time.

On the other hand, critics argue that the proposed law could infringe on personal privacy and potentially create additional conflict between individuals living with the offender and the offender themselves. They also argue that it could disproportionately affect low-income and minority communities.

The bill is one of several proposed laws related to crime and criminal justice under consideration in Kansas during the 2023 legislative session. Whether the bill will ultimately become law remains to be seen, but it has already sparked debate among lawmakers and the public.