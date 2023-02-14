Indiana proposes law limiting use of pronouns in schools based on birth certificates

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Indiana lawmakers are considering a new bill that could have significant implications for transgender and nonbinary individuals. The bill, HB1346 Gender Identification, would define "gender fluidity" as any theory or ideology that suggests an individual's sex can be changed based on their feelings or preferences. The bill also includes provisions for how schools and healthcare providers should address gender identity.

Under the proposed legislation, schools would be prohibited from promoting or requiring the use of pronouns, titles, or other words inconsistent with a student's biological sex. However, an employee or staff member could use such language if the student or their parent provides written documentation from a healthcare provider verifying that the student has a sincere, persistent, and consistent belief that their gender differs from their biological sex.

The bill defines a "health care provider" as a licensed psychiatrist, physician, or psychologist. These individuals would provide the necessary documentation to support a student's gender identity.

While the bill does not explicitly ban transgender or nonbinary individuals from using their preferred pronouns or names, it has raised concerns among advocates. They argue that it could create a hostile environment for students who do not conform to traditional gender roles and could limit their ability to express their identity.

According to data from the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ research center at the UCLA School of Law, an estimated 27,000 transgender people live in Indiana, and an additional 95,000 people in the state are gender non-conforming. Advocates fear the bill could exacerbate these individuals' existing healthcare, education, and employment disparities.

Some critics of the bill have also pointed out that it may be difficult to enforce. For example, it may be challenging for schools to determine whether a student's request for a particular pronoun is genuine. Others argue that the bill could lead to confusion and inconsistency in how gender identity is addressed across schools and healthcare providers.

Indiana is not the only state considering legislation related to gender identity. According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, at least 33 states have introduced bills this year that would limit the rights of transgender and nonbinary individuals. These bills range from restrictions on healthcare access to bans on transgender athletes participating in school sports.

The proposed legislation in Indiana has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and allies, who argue that it could harm vulnerable students and limit their ability to express their gender identity. However, supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to protect traditional gender roles and prevent confusion in schools and healthcare settings.

The Indiana State Legislature is currently considering the bill, and it is unclear when or if it will be passed into law. However, as the debate around gender identity and transgender rights continues to unfold, it is clear that this issue will remain contentious and divisive.