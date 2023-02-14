Backlash against ESG investing heats up in Illinois

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois is the latest state to address ESG or environmental, social, and corporate governance factors in investing. ESG is a concept that has been around for a while but has been gaining traction in recent years, especially with activist movements like the climate justice movement. Some investors, such as BlackRock, have made sustainability a primary objective of their investment strategies. However, some states have pushed back against ESG, citing concerns about the impact on public funds and key industries like oil and gas.

Up to 24 states have taken action against ESG, and the backlash could worsen quickly. House Republicans have promised to investigate ESG practices, including the SEC's proposed disclosure rules for climate change-related risks. In addition, the ESG label itself may begin to unravel, as it has never been a perfect description for many practices.

Illinois is trying to address ESG by adopting more transparency and accountability measures for public funds. Governor J.B. Pritzker has directed the state's pension funds to disclose more information about their ESG investments and to provide regular reports on the impact of those investments on the environment and society. Pritzker believes these measures will help ensure that the state's investments align with its values and contribute to positive outcomes for the people of Illinois.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs has also been vocal about the need for more ESG investing. In a recent op-ed, he argued that ESG investing could help drive positive change by directing capital toward companies that positively impact the environment and society. He cited examples of companies that have improved their sustainability practices in response to investor pressure, such as McDonald's and PepsiCo.

Frerichs also pointed out that ESG investing can be suitable for returns, as companies with strong ESG practices are often more resilient and better positioned for long-term success. He cited research showing that companies with high ESG ratings outperformed those with low ratings in the 2008 financial crisis.

Illinois is not alone in adopting more ESG measures. Other states, such as New York and California, have taken similar steps to ensure that public funds are invested in ways that align with their values. The private sector has also been increasingly focused on ESG, with more and more companies incorporating these factors into their business strategies.

Despite the backlash, ESG investing is likely to continue growing in popularity. As investors become more aware of the risks and opportunities associated with environmental and social issues, they will increasingly demand that companies and funds consider these factors. ESG may not be a perfect label, but the underlying concepts are here to stay. By adopting more transparency and accountability measures, states like Illinois can help ensure that ESG investing contributes to positive outcomes for everyone.