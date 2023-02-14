Idaho moves to expand anti-discrimination laws

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

BOISE, ID. - Idaho is considering new legislation to strengthen civil rights protections for its residents. The proposed bill would prohibit discrimination based on several categories, including race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, and disability.

If the bill passes, it would be unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire, discharge, or discriminate against an individual concerning compensation or the terms and conditions of their employment based on any of these categories. Similarly, it would be illegal for an employment agency to discriminate against individuals or classify them based on these categories. A labor organization would also be prohibited from excluding or expelling members, limiting membership or employment opportunities, or causing an employer to violate the proposed law.

The bill also includes protections for people with disabilities. For example, it would be illegal to deny them full and equal enjoyment of goods, services, facilities, privileges, and accommodations in places of public accommodation. It would also be illegal to impose eligibility criteria that screen out people with disabilities or to fail to make reasonable modifications to policies, practices, or procedures to accommodate them.

The proposed law would also require businesses to remove any structural barriers to access for people with disabilities where such removal is readily achievable. The law would also require businesses to provide auxiliary aids and services to ensure that no individual with a disability is excluded from or denied services or treated differently.

The proposed law protects vulnerable groups from discrimination and ensures that all Idaho residents are treated fairly and equally. Discrimination can significantly impact people's lives and limit their opportunities for education, employment, and access to public services. If passed, this law would help ensure that everyone in Idaho can reach their full potential.

The legislation has received broad support from civil rights groups and disability advocates. They argue that having clear and enforceable protections is crucial to prevent discrimination and ensure that everyone in Idaho can enjoy living in a fair and inclusive society.

Opponents of the legislation have raised concerns about the potential costs of implementing the new requirements and the possibility of frivolous lawsuits. They argue that the proposed law could place an undue burden on businesses and lead to unnecessary litigation.

Despite these concerns, the legislation represents a significant step forward in protecting civil rights in Idaho. It would send a clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated in the state and that all residents are entitled to equal protection under the law.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the Idaho State Legislature and is expected to be debated and voted on in the coming weeks. If it passes, it will represent a significant victory for civil rights advocates and a major milestone in the ongoing fight for equality and justice in Idaho.