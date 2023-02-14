No more illegal workers: Iowa introduces new legislation to hold employers accountable

Photo by Metin Ozer on Unsplash

DES MOINES, IA. - The state of Iowa is currently considering new legislation that would prohibit employers from knowingly employing unauthorized aliens. The bill, introduced on January 26, 2023, seeks to crack down on the employment of undocumented workers in the state.

The legislation is a response to the growing concern among state officials that unauthorized workers are taking jobs that should go to American citizens and legal residents. Supporters of the bill argue that it will help protect Iowa's workforce and ensure that jobs are available to those legally entitled to work in the United States.

Under the proposed legislation, employers would be prohibited from knowingly hiring unauthorized aliens. If an employer uses a contract, subcontract, or other independent contractor agreement to obtain the labor of an alien in the state and the employer knowingly contracts with an unauthorized alien or with a person who employs or contracts with an unauthorized alien to perform the labor, the employer would violate the law.

A county attorney, local law enforcement official, or public member of the department could file complaints about law violations. If the department determines, based on evidence included with the complaint or gathered by the department, that an employer has violated the law, the department will bring an action against the employer in the county's district court where the unauthorized alien employee is or was employed by the employer. The district court would expedite the action, including scheduling a hearing at the earliest practicable date.

On a finding of a first violation, as described in subsection 5, the court would require by order all of the following:

The employer would have to terminate the employment of all unauthorized aliens.

The employer would be subject to a three-year probationary period for the business location where the unauthorized alien performed work.

During the probationary period, the employer would have to file quarterly reports with the department for each new employee whom the employer hires at the business location where the unauthorized alien performed work.

The employer must file a signed affidavit with the department within three business days after the order is issued. The affidavit would state that the employer has terminated the employment of all unauthorized aliens in the state and that the employer will not knowingly employ an unauthorized alien in the state.

The court would order the appropriate agencies to suspend all licenses held by the employer if the employer fails to file a signed affidavit with the department within three business days after the order is issued. All suspended licenses would remain suspended until the employer files a signed affidavit with the department. Licenses subject to suspension under this paragraph are all licenses held by the employer specific to the business location where the unauthorized alien performed work.

For a second violation, as described in subsection 5, the court would order the appropriate agencies to permanently revoke all licenses held by the employer specific to the business location where the unauthorized alien performed work.

While the bill has yet to be voted on by the Iowa Legislature, it has already generated a great deal of controversy. Critics of the legislation argue that it would lead to discrimination against immigrants and create an atmosphere of fear and hostility. They also contend that it would hurt Iowa's economy by depriving businesses of a ready source of labor.

Supporters of the bill, however, believe that it is necessary to ensure that American citizens and legal residents have access to jobs that unauthorized workers are currently filling. They argue that the bill would help level the playing field for all workers and ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed.

Whatever the outcome of the proposed legislation, it is clear that the issue of unauthorized immigration will continue to be a hot-button issue in Iowa and throughout the United States. As lawmakers continue to grapple with this complex issue, it is essential to consider the human impact of immigration policies and to seek solutions that balance national security concerns with humanitarian values.

The proposed legislation on unauthorized immigration will likely generate significant debate and controversy in Iowa and beyond. Whatever the final decision, it is clear that the issue of unauthorized immigration is not going away anytime soon, and it will continue to be a pressing concern in the United States.

As lawmakers wrestle with the complexities of immigration policy, they must consider the human cost of their decisions. Immigration policies prioritizing national security at the expense of human rights risk causing harm to vulnerable populations and undermining the values that the United States stands for.

Therefore, lawmakers must work towards solutions that balance security concerns with humanitarian values, such as fair and just immigration policies that respect the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their immigration status.