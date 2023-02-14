Hawaii Legislature considers bill to exempt groceries, health products from taxes

Photo by Natracare on Unsplash

HONOLULU, HI. - The Hawaii Legislature is considering a new bill that would exempt groceries, feminine hygiene products, incontinence products, and over-the-counter medicines from taxes. The bill proposes amending Chapter 237 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes to include two new sections.

The first section would exempt all gross proceeds from selling groceries from taxes. This means that the price of groceries would not include taxes, making it more affordable for people who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase essential food items. The exemption would only apply to products eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

The second section of the bill would exempt feminine hygiene products, incontinence products, and over-the-counter medicines from taxes. The exemption would apply to all gross proceeds from the sale of these products. Feminine hygiene products are defined in the bill as sanitary napkins, towels, tampons, panty liners, and other products used for hygiene purposes.

Incontinence products include absorbent single-use garments for people who have difficulty controlling their bladder or bowel movements and products designed to protect furniture from soiling. Over-the-counter medicines refer to safe and effective human drugs regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The bill proposes that these exemptions would take effect on January 1, 2024, if approved. If passed, this bill would make it easier for people to access essential items without worrying about added taxes. Supporters of the bill argue that groceries, feminine hygiene products, incontinence products, and over-the-counter medicines are necessary for people's health and well-being and should not be taxed.

According to a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, Hawaii has one of the highest sales tax rates in the United States, with a combined state and local rate of 4.5%. The report also found that Hawaii has a regressive tax system, meaning that low-income households pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes than high-income households. Exempting essential items from taxes could help alleviate the burden on low-income households and make it easier for them to afford necessary items.

Similar bills have been proposed in other states, such as California, Illinois, and New York. In 2019, California became the first state to eliminate sales taxes on menstrual products, which supporters hailed as a victory for gender equality and access to healthcare.

Critics of the bill argue that exempting certain items from taxes could lead to a decrease in tax revenue for the state, which could impact funding for public services and infrastructure. However, supporters argue that the benefits of making essential items more affordable for low-income households outweigh the potential decrease in tax revenue.

The Hawaii legislature currently considers the bill, and it remains to be seen whether it will be passed into law. However, if approved, it could significantly impact the affordability of essential items for people in Hawaii, particularly those who rely on SNAP benefits or have limited access to healthcare.