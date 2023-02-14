Georgia Legislature considers new consumer protections against surprise medical bills

Photo by Owen Beard on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - Georgia Legislature is considering a new bill, House Bill 295, which would amend Title 33 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to insurance. The proposed bill aims to revise specific procedures, timelines, and other matters relating to consumer protection against surprise billing. It also provides grounds for new violations of unfair claims settlement practices, insurance payments, commissioner authority, penalties, rules and regulations, repeal of conflicting laws, and other purposes.

The critical element of the bill is the "Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act," which would ensure that consumers are protected against surprise billing. It would require insurance providers to cover emergency medical services without prior authorization and retrospective payment denial for medically necessary services.

This means that if a person receives emergency medical services from a nonparticipating emergency medical provider or facility, the nonparticipating provider or facility shall collect or bill no more than the person's deductible, coinsurance, copayment, or another cost-sharing amount as determined by such person's policy directly.

The insurer will then directly pay such provider or facility the verifiable contracted amount paid by all eligible insurers subject to the provisions of this chapter for the provision of the same or similar services, as determined by the department.

The proposed bill would require insurance companies to pay health care providers within 15 working days for electronic claims or 30 calendar days for paper claims, any money due under Code Section 33-20E-4 or 33-20E-5, and to pay a resolution organization as required under Code Section 33-20E-16. Failure to comply with any insurer requirement in Chapter 20E of Title 33 would result in unfair claims settlement practices violations.

The bill also proposes to allow for arbitration of payment issues. If an out-of-network provider or facility concludes that payment received from an insurer is not sufficient given the complexity and circumstances of the services provided, the provider or facility may initiate a request for arbitration with the commissioner. Such a request must be submitted within 30 days of receipt of such payment for the claim and concurrently provide the insurer with a copy of such request. The rules and regulations would specify when the period to request arbitration commences.

This new bill would provide consumers with greater protection and help them understand their healthcare bills better. It would also help consumers make more informed decisions about their healthcare choices and reduce the likelihood of unexpected medical bills.

In addition, this new bill would ensure that insurance providers are held accountable for paying healthcare providers within the required time frame and for resolving payment issues through arbitration.

The proposed bill has received support from healthcare providers, consumer advocacy groups, and patients affected by surprise billing. It would help reduce the financial burden on patients who receive unexpected medical bills and may not be able to afford them. It would also help to reduce the burden on healthcare providers who have been left with unpaid bills due to the lack of clarity in the current system.

Georgia legislators hope this new bill will help address the issue of surprise billing and provide much-needed protection to consumers. The bill is still under consideration, but it has gained significant support from healthcare providers, consumer advocacy groups, and patients. If passed, the bill will help to create a fairer and more transparent healthcare system in Georgia and set a new standard for other states to follow.