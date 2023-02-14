Florida legislature considers new bill impacting pregnant women in custody

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Florida legislators are considering a new bill, HB 779, which would require female arrestees who are not released on bond within 72 hours to be administered a pregnancy test upon request within 24 hours. This bill, also known as "Ava's Law," would require every municipal or county detention facility to notify female arrestees of their right to request a pregnancy test. The pregnancy test can be conducted through urine or blood tests, ultrasound scans, or other standard pregnancy testing protocols.

If a pregnant woman is convicted of a crime and sentenced to any length of incarceration, the sentencing judge must provide her with the opportunity to defer her sentence until 12 weeks after delivery. The pregnant woman may receive necessary healthcare for herself and the unborn child during this deferral period.

If the woman chooses not to defer her sentence, she must be incarcerated as directed by the judge. The sentencing judge may order the pregnant woman to comply with specific terms and conditions during the deferral period.

After the deferral period ends, the woman must be offered and receive specified services within 10 days of being incarcerated upon her request. Sanctions may be imposed for any new criminal convictions or violations of the terms and conditions ordered by the judge.

According to the bill, municipal and county detention facilities would collect and report specific information to the Department of Corrections. The department would collect information from its institutions and publish it on its public website quarterly.

This information includes the number of pregnant women arrested, the number of pregnancy tests requested and administered, and the number of pregnant women who deferred their sentences.

The bill has sparked controversy among various groups, including women's rights and health organizations. The bill's supporters argue that it aims to provide pregnant women with necessary healthcare and appropriate treatment during incarceration. Additionally, supporters believe it would prevent pregnant women from being placed in dangerous situations while in custody.

However, opponents of the bill argue that it is an invasion of privacy and violates the rights of female arrestees. Some also argue that the bill could lead to discrimination against pregnant women and discourage them from seeking medical care. Critics believe the bill could create unnecessary barriers to healthcare for pregnant women in custody.

It is worth noting that Florida is not the first state to consider this type of legislation. Other states have passed similar laws requiring pregnancy testing and deferring sentences for pregnant women. As of now, the bill is still under consideration in the Florida legislature, and it remains to be seen whether it will pass and become law.