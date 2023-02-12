Illinois legislators propose $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment

Photo by Hasan Almasi on Unsplash

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois legislators are currently considering a new bill, HB1203, introduced by Rep. Mary E. Flowers. The bill amends the Court of Claims Act and deals with the issue of awarding compensation to individuals who have been wrongfully imprisoned.

The bill aims to simplify the compensation process by setting a standard rate of $50,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment. This amount would be prorated in cases where the individual was wrongfully imprisoned for a fraction of a year, including time spent awaiting trial.

Under the proposed bill, the court would also award attorney's fees, which would not exceed 25% of the total award granted. The changes outlined in the bill would apply to all pending or filed claims after the bill comes into effect.

The current bill attempts to clarify the provisions of the Court of Claims Act and make the process of compensation for wrongful imprisonment more straightforward. Under the current law, the court is responsible for determining the amount of compensation to be awarded in cases of wrongful imprisonment. Yet, this process can be complicated and often leads to lengthy legal battles.

The bill also mentions that the court would consider the number of years the individual was imprisoned while awaiting trial when determining the amount of compensation. Finally, the bill specifies that the award amount would be at the court's discretion. However, it would not exceed specific predetermined amounts, which would be adjusted annually to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index.

This bill is an important step towards ensuring that individuals who have been wrongly imprisoned receive fair and just compensation for their suffering. The proposed changes would bring much-needed clarity to the compensation process and make it easier for individuals to receive the compensation they deserve.

The proposed changes to the Court of Claims Act would ensure that individuals who have been wrongly imprisoned receive the compensation they deserve fairly and straightforwardly. The bill is currently under consideration by Illinois legislators, and its future is uncertain at this point. However, this bill has the potential to have a significant impact on the lives of many individuals and their families who have been affected by wrongful imprisonment.