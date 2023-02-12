Oklahoma House of Representatives unites to support veterans' mental health

Photo by Jessica Radanavong on Unsplash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - The Oklahoma House of Representatives is currently mullinga bill to address the issue of veteran suicides in the state. The bill, titled House Bill 1036, was introduced by Representative Rosecrants and seeks to create a Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force to study and make recommendations about the causes and prevention of suicides among veterans.

The task force, which will be in existence until November 30, 2024, will be composed of nine members appointed by various authorities, including:

The appointments must be made within 60 days of the bill's effective date, and the appointing authorities must coordinate their appointments, so that gender, race, and geographical diversity is reflected in the task force.

The task force will hold an organizational meeting by November 1, 2023, and select a chair and vice chair to lead the group. The task force will be allowed to meet as often as necessary to perform its duties and will organize and prioritize its objectives. It will coordinate with state and federal agencies, non-profit organizations, public and private healthcare entities, and state educational institutions to address the issue of veteran suicides.

A quorum of five members is required to approve any final action by the task force, and its meetings will be subject to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act. Members of the task force will not receive any compensation or travel reimbursement. The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the House of Representatives will provide staff and administrative support for the task force.

Finally, the task force will submit a report of its findings and recommendations by November 30, 2024, to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and the Governor. The bill, if passed, will play a crucial role in addressing the issue of veteran suicides in Oklahoma and ensuring that necessary support and resources are provided to veterans in need.