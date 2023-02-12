New Mexico considers new restrictions on firearms: Fourth degree felony for possessing large-capacity magazines

Photo by Will Porada on Unsplash

SANTA FE, NM. - New Mexico is currently considering a new piece of legislation in the form of House Bill 101. The bill, introduced by Andrea Romero, aims to impose restrictions on the possession and transfer of firearms, specifically large-capacity magazines and assault weapons. The bill was introduced in the 56th Legislature of the State of New Mexico during its first session of 2023.

The first section of the bill focuses on large-capacity magazines. It prohibits possessing, purchasing, selling, or transferring any device with more than ten ammunition rounds. However, there are exceptions to this rule, such as magazines that have been modified to hold no more than ten rounds and cannot be restored to hold a larger capacity. The definition of a large-capacity magazine is a device that can hold more than ten rounds of ammunition, including belts, drums, feed strips, and other similar items.

According to the bill, anyone who possesses a large-capacity magazine as of July 1st, 2023, must either remove it from the state, sell it to a licensed firearms dealer, or surrender it to law enforcement for destruction. Violating the provisions outlined in this section is considered a fourth-degree felony.

The second section of the bill addresses assault weapons. It defines them as semi-automatic rifles or pistols that can accept a detachable magazine and possess one or more specific features, such as pistol grips or telescoping stock.

The bill also encompasses semi-automatic shotguns with a pistol grip or a fixed magazine capacity above five rounds. The definition of an assault weapon also includes conversion kits and parts that can be used to assemble such a weapon. Nevertheless, the definition excludes permanently inoperable firearms.

Under this legislation, the manufacture, import, possession, purchase, sale, or transfer of an assault weapon is prohibited, with certain exceptions for government officials and firearms manufacturers. The bill also provides a grandfather clause for individuals who already own assault weapons, allowing them to continue to possess them as long as they comply with specific conditions outlined in the bill.

In short, House Bill 101 aims to impose restrictions on firearms, particularly large-capacity magazines, and assault weapons, to ensure public safety. The bill provides specific definitions, exceptions, and penalties for violating its provisions and outlines the steps that must be taken to comply with its provisions. The bill is currently under consideration in the New Mexico legislature, and its outcome remains to be seen.