Biological gender at birth to determine athletics teams in Colorado schools

Photo by Jacob Rice on Unsplash

DENVER, CO. - The Colorado General Assembly is considering a new bill to protect female student rights in athletics. This bill would require intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural, and club athletic teams, sports, or events to be designated based on the biological sex of the participating students as male, female, or coeducational. In addition, male and female athletes would only be able to participate on teams designated to their respective biological sex.

The bill also protects public schools, school districts, activities associations, institutions of higher education, and any employees or governing board members from investigation or adverse action for complying with the bill. In the case of non-compliance with the bill, a student, school, or institution would have a cause of action and be entitled to injunctive, mandamus, and declaratory relief.

Additionally, a student who reports violations of the bill and experiences retaliation would also have a cause of action. Finally, the attorney general would be required to provide legal representation to any school, school district, association, or institution sued for complying with the bill.

This bill is sponsored by Representatives Frizell and Bradley, Armagost, Hartsook, Weinberg, and Winter T. in the House and Senator Pelton in the Senate. It would add a new section to the Colorado Revised Statutes, 22-32-116.6, outlining the requirements for fairness in extracurricular and interscholastic athletic activities.

This legislation addresses growing concerns about the unequal treatment of female athletes in sports. The bill aims to ensure that female athletes have equal opportunities to participate in and enjoy athletic events while also considering the unique physical differences between male and female athletes. Furthermore, by protecting schools and institutions from adverse action, the bill encourages compliance and helps to create a level playing field for all athletes.

This bill is currently in the State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee in the House and the Senate. This bill's outcome will significantly impact the athletic experiences of female students in Colorado. Also, it will set an important precedent for the treatment of female athletes across the country.