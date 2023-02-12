Wyoming considers Medicaid extension for new mothers: 12 months of postpartum coverage proposed

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

CHEYENNE, WY. - Wyoming is considering new legislation extending Medicaid coverage to women for twelve months after giving birth. Sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health & Social Services Interim Committee, the bill, known as HOUSE BILL NO. HB0004 aims to provide Medicaid medical assistance to qualifying pregnant women temporarily.

The legislation would allow the state's Department of Health to apply for state plan amendments to provide extended postpartum coverage to pregnant individuals enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Plan. This authorization for extended postpartum coverage would end on March 31, 2027.

The bill would appropriate three million eight hundred thousand dollars ($3,800,000) from the general fund and three million eight hundred thousand dollars ($3,800,000) from federal funds to the Department of Health to provide temporary medical assistance to pregnant women. This funding would be in effect from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and any unexpended funds remaining at the end of this period would revert to the state. The Department of Health is expected to include funding for this program in its subsequent biennial budget request.

The Department of Health would also promulgate any rules necessary to implement the act. The act would go into effect on July 1, 2023, except for sections 4 and 5, which would take effect immediately upon completing all necessary actions for a bill to become law.

This new legislation is seen as a step towards providing better healthcare for women in Wyoming and improving their overall health and well-being after giving birth. By providing Medicaid coverage for twelve months postpartum, women can access the medical care and resources they need to recover from childbirth and care for their newborns.

In conclusion, the bill seeks to impact women's lives in Wyoming by extending Medicaid coverage and providing access to essential medical services. The Department of Health and the Joint Labor, Health & Social Services Interim Committee hope this legislation will receive widespread support and help improve the health and well-being of women in the state.