No more confidentiality: Utah clergy must report child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - The state of Utah is working to improve its reporting requirements for child abuse and neglect, particularly regarding clergy members. H.B. 212, recently introduced in the state legislature, clarifies the responsibilities of members of the clergy in reporting suspected child abuse or neglect.

Currently, if an individual licensed under Title 58 of the Utah code, such as a nurse or doctor, observes a child being subjected to conditions that would reasonably result in abuse or neglect, the individual is required to report the suspected abuse to the nearest peace officer or law enforcement agency. However, there are exceptions to this rule.

One such exception is for clergy members regarding confessions made to them while functioning in a ministerial capacity and without the consent of the individual confessing. In these circumstances, members of the clergy are exempt from the reporting requirement if the perpetrator confesses directly to the member of the clergy, and the member of the clergy is bound to maintain the confidentiality of the confession under canon law, church doctrine, or practice.

The new legislation, H.B. 212, aims to modify this provision. First, it clarifies that while clergy members are still exempt from the reporting requirement concerning confessions made to them in a ministerial capacity, they may still choose to report suspected child abuse or neglect. Additionally, when a clergy member receives information about abuse or neglect from any source other than a perpetrator's confession, the clergy member is required to report the information, even if they also received it from a confession.

This change in the legislation reflects the importance of ensuring that suspected child abuse or neglect is reported and investigated promptly and thoroughly. By allowing clergy members to report suspected abuse or neglect, regardless of whether it was confessed to them, the state of Utah is taking an important step toward protecting its children.

H.B. 212 also makes technical corrections to the current reporting requirements for child abuse and neglect. No money has been appropriated for this bill, and no other special clauses exist. The bill affects Utah Code Section 80-2-602 and amends it to reflect better individuals' responsibilities in reporting suspected child abuse or neglect.

The proposed changes in H.B. 212 are essential in ensuring that suspected child abuse or neglect is reported and investigated promptly. By clarifying the responsibilities of members of the clergy in reporting suspected abuse, the state of Utah is taking a crucial step in protecting its children and ensuring that those who abuse or neglect them are held accountable.