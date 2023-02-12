New Arizona legislation looks to expand workers' rights

Photo by Product School on Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona's House of Representatives is discussing a bill that could change how employment works. The bill, known as HB 2110, was introduced by Representatives Salman, De Los Santos, and Stahl Hamilton and sought to repeal and amend existing employment laws in the state.

The bill proposes changing the heading of the "Right to Work" article in the Arizona Revised Statutes to "General Provisions." This change aims to reflect a broader view of employment relationships in the state.

Another significant change in the bill is repealing Section 23-1302 of the Arizona Revised Statutes. This section dealt with the right to work and the legal protection it provided to employees. The repeal of this section means that the right to work may no longer be a protected aspect of employment in Arizona.

The bill also proposes changes to Section 23-1306 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, which deals with the civil liability of a person who violates the provisions of the article. The bill proposes to change the language of the section to make it easier to understand and enforce.

In addition, a person who violates any provision of the article, or enters into an agreement that contains illegal provisions, could now be sued for damages by the person affected by their actions.

Finally, the bill proposes changes to Section 23-1501 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, which deals with the severability of employment relationships and the protection from retaliatory discharges. As outlined in this section, the state's public policy will now emphasize the contractual nature of the employment relationship. Therefore, the bill proposes that the employment relationship can be terminated by either the employee or the employer unless a written contract states otherwise.

The bill also outlines the circumstances under which an employee can file a claim against their employer for termination of employment. For example, if the employer terminates the employment relationship in violation of a statute, the employee may have the right to bring a tort claim for wrongful termination.

Moreover, if the employer terminates the employment relationship in retaliation for the employee refusing to commit an act that would violate the Constitution of Arizona or the state's statutes, the employee may also have the right to bring a tort claim for wrongful termination.

The proposed changes in the bill have garnered a lot of attention from various groups in the state, including workers' rights organizations and employers' associations. Some argue that the changes could harm workers' rights and make it easier for employers to terminate employment relationships.

However, others say that the changes could bring much-needed clarity to the employment law in the state and make it easier for employers and employees to understand their rights and responsibilities.

The State of Arizona's House of Representatives discusses a bill that could have far-reaching consequences for employment relationships in the state. The bill seeks to repeal and amend existing employment laws, and various groups in the state are hotly debating its provisions. It remains to be seen what the outcome of this discussion will be and how it will affect the rights of workers and employers in Arizona.