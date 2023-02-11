Texas legislators aim to strengthen election integrity

Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash

AUSTIN, TX. - Texas recently introduced a new bill to increase the criminal penalty for election fraud in its legislation. The bill, H.B. No. 2192, was introduced by Murr and seeks to enhance the current punishment for individuals who engage in election fraud.

Under the current law, election fraud is considered a Class A misdemeanor, but the new bill seeks to increase the punishment to a state jail felony. This means that individuals who engage in election fraud will face more severe consequences, including longer jail time and higher fines.

The bill explicitly amends Section 276.013(b) of the Election Code, which outlines the punishment for election fraud. However, the changes made by the bill apply only to offenses committed after its effective date, which is set for September 1, 2023.

However, if the person committing the offense is an elected official, the punishment will remain a state jail felony. Additionally, individuals convicted of attempting to engage in election fraud will face a Class B misdemeanor charge.

The new bill aims to ensure the integrity of elections in Texas and discourage individuals from engaging in illegal activities that could compromise election results. The state of Texas is committed to ensuring free and fair elections, and the introduction of this bill is an important step in that direction.

It is important to note that the changes made by the bill will not affect individuals who engaged in election fraud before its effective date. This is because the current law remains in effect for offenses committed prior to September 1, 2023.

To close, the state of Texas is taking a significant step in the fight against election fraud with the introduction of this new bill. The enhanced criminal penalties for election fraud will help to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and promote a fair and just election system in the state.