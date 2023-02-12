Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak

Photo by Quinten de Graaf on Unsplash

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.

The pipelines are expected to start working again today and give gas to those who need it. The governor of Nevada, Joe Lombardo, has declared a state of emergency because of the gas shortage. He has asked for help from the federal government to get more gas to Nevada. He also asked the people in Las Vegas not to buy too much gas at once so there would be enough for everyone.

Clark County, which is the area that includes Las Vegas, has also declared an emergency. This will allow more gas to be delivered to the area. Officials in Nye County, Nevada, have said that the gas pipes are starting to work again and that people should try to wait to buy gas if they can.

In the past, Kinder Morgan has had problems with their pipelines. In 2020, they had to pay a fine of $2.5 million because a gas pipe broke and spilled gas into a water channel in California. Last year, there was a gas spill in Illinois because of the cold weather.

To sum up, Nevada is facing a state of emergency because of a gas pipeline leak. This has caused a shortage of gas in the area. The pipeline's people are trying to figure out what caused the leak. The pipelines are expected to start working again today, and the governor of Nevada has declared a state of emergency.

He has asked for help from the federal government to get more gas to the area. Clark County has also declared an emergency so more gas can be delivered. Officials in Nye County have said that the pipes are starting to work again and that people should wait to buy gas if they can. Kinder Morgan has had problems with their pipelines in the past.